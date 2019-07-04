Columnist Valle files raps vs cops over 'mistaken' arrest

MANILA, Philippines — Columnist Margarita Valle on Thursday filed administrative and criminal complaints against cops who “mistakenly” arrested her before the Office of the Ombudsman.

Alternative news site Bulatlat.com reported that Valle filed kidnapping, serious illegal detention and violation of anti-torture act and violation of Miranda rights raps against elements of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

She also filed administrative raps against the cops who arrested her at Laguindingan Airport after they mistook her for Elsa Renton, who has standing warrants for a string of cases.

Cops released her after a witness said Valle was not the actual subject of the warrant.

The authorities detained 61-year-old columnist for 10 hours.

After filing the complaint, Valle said that she was treated unfairly and recalled that there are others who went through the same but could not bring them to court.

“We really should speak up on what happened,” she added in Filipino.

The columnist’s family said they believe that it was an example of an attack against human rights defenders and journalists.

Valle’s son Rius, who is also the spokesperson of Save our Schools Network, said his mother was not “mistakenly” arrested at all.

“She was a clear state target. Mistaken identity is but a ludicrous propaganda of the Philippine National Police in the advent of the public outrage and pressure to surface and release our Nanay Gingging,” Rius said. — Kristine Joy Patag