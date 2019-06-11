ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Margarita Valle was arrested Sunday morning at the Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental while waiting for her flight home to Davao City.
NUJP/Facebook
‘Clear state target’: Valle’s family not buying PNP’s claim that Davao journo was ‘mistakenly’ arrested
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2019 - 10:33am

MANILA, Philippines — The family of Margarita “Gingging” Valle believes the arrest of the Davao Today columnist was not a case of “mistaken identity” as authorities have claimed but an example of attacks against human rights defenders and journalists.

Valle was arrested Sunday morning at Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental on warrant for charges of multiple murder, quadruple frustrated murder and damage to government property. She was released late Sunday night after a witness said the veteran community journalist was not the actual subject of the warrant.

In a statement Tuesday, Valle’s son, Rius, said his mother was not “mistakenly” arrested at all.

“She was a clear state target. Mistaken identity is but a ludicrous propaganda of the Philippine National Police in the advent of the public outrage and pressure to surface and release our Nanay Gingging,” Rius said.

He said his mother was arrested and remained incommunicado for about eight hours, not allowed to be assisted by counsel, be appraised of the charges against her and to examine the purported warrants.

Rius added his 61-year-old mother was “made to undergo such physical, emotional and psychological anguish without due regard and consideration to her health condition.”

Valle was arrested by the Crime Investigation and Detection Group after she was mistaken for a certain Elsa Renton. But her son noted the arrest was an “old familiar tune.”

“In 2016, Amelia Pond, then 63 years old and a worker of the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines, was arrested by CIDG 7 in Cebu City by virtue of a warrant of arrest against one Adlefa Toledo. After more than a year of incarceration and a spine surgery, Amelia Pond was released upon the testimony of the complainant themselves that she is not the accused in the case,” Rius said.

He added: “Our mother, Gingging is part of the growing number of human rights workers and defenders, journalists, Lumads, peasants and workers who have been targeted for their stand against the countless state-sponsored human rights violations, especially in Mindanao.”

‘Police should be held accountable’

Rius said the family is studying remedies against those responsible for the incident.

“No stones should be left unturned and the police officers involved should be held accountable for this heinous incident,” he said.

Rius added: “Our family, along with countless others who decry what clearly was a human rights violation, demand justice for Nanay Gingging Valle. Because state terror wins only when fear rules over people. We will not be silenced.”

Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde, PNP chief, said if Valle has complaints or feels the police did not follow procedure in her arrests, “we’ll not hesitate to file charges against our people.”

FIDELINA MARGARITA VALLE MISTAKEN IDENTITY PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte tells PhilHealth execs: Resign
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
Resignation or termination.
Headlines
Duterte vows end to NAIA flight delays
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Amid flight cancellations and hours-long delays at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport due to a lightning alert on Sunday,...
Headlines
Most of Cabinet members richer in 2018
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
More than a dozen Cabinet members became richer while at least three of them reported a lower net worth last year, their statements...
Headlines
PMA alumni association bans Erwin Tulfo from its events
17 hours ago
The Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association, Inc. has declared Erwin Tulfo “persona non grata” within the...
Headlines
PDEA: Drug syndicates use ‘dark web,’ bitcoin
By Rey Galupo | 13 hours ago
The administration’s war on drugs has entered a new phase as syndicates resort to innovations to avoid detection, such...
Headlines
Latest
41 minutes ago
Filipinos discouraged to travel to Sudan as civil unrest rises
41 minutes ago
At least 3,000 Filipino workers are based in Sudan.
Headlines
1 hour ago
Trillanes: We will have feast day in court with Advincula as witness
1 hour ago
The senator dared the police, which is looking into claims made by "Bikoy," to file a case in court.
Headlines
1 hour ago
Trillanes expects ‘worst,’ more cases against him after Senate exit
1 hour ago
Sen. Trillanes said he is unafraid even if his Senate exit would mean being stripped off of immunity from suits.
Headlines
2 hours ago
Duterte orders start of operations at Sangley airport in Cavite
2 hours ago
Dismayed over the congestion at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the immediate...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Cebu tourism grad is Bb. Pilipinas-Universe
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
A 23-year-old Cebuana who grew up with her grandparents in Talisay City, Cebu, was crowned 2019 Miss Universe-Philippines...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with