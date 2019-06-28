MWSS fines Maynilad over service interruptions in Las Piñas

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System has sanctioned water concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. over service interruptions in parts of Las Piñas City last month.

MWSS Chief Regulator Patrick Ty said Friday Maynilad will be penalized for its failure to comply with its service obligations under the concession agreement.

“Based on the evidence gathered by the MWSS Regulatory Office, it was determined that Maynilad customers who were severely affected in [portions of Brgy. Captain Albert Aguilar in Las Piñas were deprived of water service with a minimum pressure of seven pounds per square inch for a period of more than 15 days, which adversely affected the public health or welfare,” Ty said in a statement obtained by News5.

MWSS ordered Maynilad to rebate P2,500 to all affected customers. The rebate should be applied to succeeding water bills or statements of account.

MWSS added it would facilitate the implementation of the rebate to all affected households.

Last April, MWSS also fined Ayala-led Manila Water with an P1.13 billion over the water shortage in Metro Manila and Rizal province in March. — Gaea Katreena Cabico