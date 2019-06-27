FACT CHECKS
Boy Santos
Monsoon to bring heavy rains – Pagasa
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - June 27, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Dodong was expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility last night, but the state weather bureau continued to warn of heavy rains in western Luzon throughout the weekend due to the southwest monsoon.

Dodong, packing winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph, accelerated and slightly changed course yesterday afternoon.

The cyclone was moving north toward southern Japan at a speed of 30 kph from north-northeast and at a speed of 15 kph earlier in the day.

As of 4 p.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) spotted Dodong at 755 kilometers east-northeast of Basco, Batanes.

PAGASA weather specialist Ariel Rojas said Dodong was forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility between 7 and 9 p.m. last night.

Rojas said monsoon rains will continue to prevail today over Metro Manila, Central Luzon – particularly Zambales and Bataan – Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, western Batangas, Mindoro provinces, northern Palawan, western part of Aklan, Antique, western Capiz, Iloilo and Guimaras.

By tomorrow, rainy weather will persist over Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Cavite, Mindoro and northern Palawan.

By Saturday, monsoon rains will continue over Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Cavite and western Batangas.

Dodong slightly enhanced the southwest monsoon, which was dumping rains in some parts of Luzon and the Visayas in the past days.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is monitoring two new brewing cyclones, one over Palawan and the other east of Mindanao.

A low-pressure area was located 435 km west- northwest of Coron, Palawan as of 3 p.m.

According to Rojas, another cloud cluster was located 1,680 km east of Mindanao. It was forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday.

Rojas said both weather systems have slim chances of intensifying into tropical cyclones in the next 24 hours.

The next cyclone will be given the local name Egay.

