ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio is part of the Philippines' legal team that won the 2016 landmark ruling on the West Philippine Sea.
File photo
Carpio reiterates call to defend West Philippine Sea
(Philstar.com) - June 19, 2019 - 5:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio reiterated on Monday the call for Filipinos to continue defending the West Philippine Sea amid developments in the portion of the South China Sea within the country's exclusive economic zone.

In a chance interview with reporters, Carpio said: “We have to continue defending West Philippine Sea because that’s our duty.”

The statement came a week after a Chinese vessel—which Carpio said is likely a Chinese military vessel, a view not shared by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and the rest of the Duterte Cabinet—sank a Filipino boat and left its 22 crew in the waters of Recto Bank (Reed Bank).

While presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo initially slammed the Chinese’s abandonment of the Filipinos as “inhumane as it is barbaric,” the Palace has since called for caution and has told the public to wait for the results of a formal investigation.

On Wednesday, Panelo claimed the Chinese were not under any obligation to rescue the Filipino fishermen if they felt that doing so would put them in danger.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who usually makes fiery remarks against perceived intrusions on the country's sovereignty, called it a “little maritime accident.”

READ: Carpio: Filipinos must demand compensation, punishment on sinking of Philippine boat

On June 10, the Philippine Coast Guard reported that it spotted a Chinese navy warship, along with coast guard vessels and militia boats, in the vicinity of Scarborough or Panatag Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Carpio added: “My generation laid the foundation by winning the arbitral ruling that the West Philippine Sea belongs to the Philippines—and the next generation, including your generation, must build on this foundation so that our exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea will belong truly to the Filipinos and all the resources there.”

The senior justice is part of the legal team that fought for, and won, the landmark tribunal ruling on the West Philippine Sea.

Carpio said that defending the West Philippine Sea would assure that resources found in the exclusive economic zones, which include fish, oil, gas and other resources, “will be enjoyed exclusively by Filipino citizens.”

He stressed that this includes resources found in Reed Bank, which is part of the Philippine EEZ.

'Truth movement' needed on West Philippine Sea

Last week, the senior magistrate called for a “truth movement” to correct the narrative being pushed forth on China’s fake historical claims.

In a speech, Caprio urged Filipinos to “expose to the world, and to the Chinese people themselves, the falsity of the historical claim of the Chinese government to the South China Sea,” particularly the nine-dash-line claim.

“This true history is clear, obvious and simple: China never owned the South China Sea in the past, and there are high seas in the South China Sea that belong to all mankind, as there are exclusive economic zones in the South China Sea that belong solely to the adjacent coastal states,” Carpio added.

In March, the senior justice also pointed out that a provision on the Philippine government’s loans from China put resources in oil-rich Reed Bank at risk of seizure.

Even before the 2016 tribunal ruling on China's sweeping nine-dash-line claim in the South China Sea, Carpio has been saying that the West Philippine Sea will be won through constant engagement with the international community. He has also said that that will take generations of Filipinos to do. — Kristine Joy Patag 

ANTONIO CARPIO RECTO BANK REED BANK SUPREME COURT WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Velasco rejects speaker term-sharing
By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco rejected a proposal of President Duterte for a “term-sharing” agreement for...
Headlines
Former NYC chair Seguerra blasts successor Cardema
1 day ago
Ronald Cardema must be held accountable for what he did to the National Youth Commission, his predecessor Ice Seguerra s...
Headlines
DFA chief raises boat sinking at UN
By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The Philippines has brought to the attention of the United Nations the sinking of a Filipino fishing boat after it was hit...
Headlines
Lacson tells Duterte: Don't advertise Philippines' weakness
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Tuesday lamented President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement on the collision between...
Headlines
China to work with Philippines to resolve sea incident
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
While China is set to work with the Philippines in the probe on the sinking of F/B Gem-Vir I (GemVer) last June 9 near Recto...
Headlines
Latest
16 minutes ago
Immigration to deport suspected Pakistani bomber
16 minutes ago
Morente said intelligence reports indicate Ahmad has alleged links to the radical Islamist group Dawlah Islamiya, which believed...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Duterte OKs law requiring clean restrooms, free internet in transport terminals
3 hours ago
Fees will not be collected from passengers for the use of regular sanitary facilities.
Headlines
4 hours ago
Philippine gov’t, UN urged to probe killing of activists
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
“The recent killings underscore that attacks on leftist activists is a serious human rights problem in the Philippines...
Headlines
18 hours ago
Atio’s parents to pursue case vs university, 30 others
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Despite threats and harassment, the parents of hazing victim Horacio “Atio” Castillo III have vowed to pursue...
Headlines
18 hours ago
PhilHealth suspends WellMed accreditation
By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. yesterday suspended the accreditation of WellMed Dialysis Center amid fraudulent and...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with