F/B GimVer 1, which was hit by a Chinese vessel in the West Philippine Sea, has been towed to the shores of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.
Captain of boat sank by Chinese forgoes Duterte meeting
(Philstar.com) - June 17, 2019 - 8:55am

MANILA, Philippines — The captain of a Filipino fishing boat rammed by a Chinese vessel will no longer meet with President Rodrigo Duterte, according to a report.

Junel Insigne, captain of F/B GimVer 1, was on his way to Manila on Sunday when his wife called him and told him to return to their home in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, according to a report from radio dzMM.

The captain, along with the owner of the boat, were supposed to meet with Duterte on Monday.

This development comes after a special Cabinet meeting on the sinking of the Philippine boat was canceled.

Duterte and Cabinet members were supposed to discuss the response of the government on the collision of a Chinese vessel and Filipino boat near Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed that the meeting scheduled Monday was canceled.

On June 12, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana released a statement condemning the actions of a Chinese trawler that rammed the Filipino boat, leaving 22 fishermen "to the mercy of the elements."

The Filipino boat was anchored and stationary when it was hit by the Chinese ship, which immediately left the scene after the collision.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila, meanwhile, claimed that the captain of the offending vessel attempted to rescue the Filipino fishermen but "was suddenly besieged by seven or eight Filipino fishing boats."

Beijing had also called out Manila for supposedly politicizing the incident without verification.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang called the collision in the West Philippine Sea as "an ordinary maritime traffic accident."

The Philippine Navy contradicted the remarks of China, pointing out that the Filipino fishing vessel was anchored when the incident occurred.

"The ship was rammed. This is not a normal maritime accident," Navy chief Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: June 17, 2019 - 8:16am

Updates in the aftermath of the sinking of a Filipino fishing boat by a suspected Chinese trawler.

June 17, 2019 - 8:16am

The captain of F/B Gem-Vir 1, Junel Insigne, backs out from a scheduled meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte today.

A report citing the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources says it was because he is still experiencing trauma.

An ABS-CBN report, however, states that Insigne was told by his wife over the phone to just go back to their home in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro after learning that a special Cabinet meeting about the ramming was canceled.

June 16, 2019 - 4:10pm

Press Statement read by Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) President Dr. Henry Lim Bon Liong on June 16, 2019 at the Pandesal Forum of Kamuning Bakery Café, Quezon City

Appeal for sobriety and offer of humanitarian assistance

On the recent unfortunate mishap involving 22 Filipino fishermen and their boat, while the Philippine and China governments are now still ascertaining what really happened, so far the
real truth that we are already sure of is that our 22 Filipino brothers had lost their fishing vessel and their means of livelihood.

The Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc.(FFCCCII) as a business and civic organization appeals for sobriety from all sectors of our Philippine
society. The FFCCCII wishes to offer our sincere assistance and support to our fellow countrymen the 22 fishermen in the immediate rehabilitation of their damaged fishing boat, so
that they can resume their livelihood. We wish to express our concern for their welfare and our solidarity.

We hope that this civic and humanitarian gesture by the FFCCCII can help alleviate the plight of our unfortunate countrymen.

June 16, 2019 - 3:50pm

Vice President Leni Robredo calls on the Department of Foreign Affairs to demand that the crew of the Chinese fishing vessel that collided with F/B Gen-Vir 1 be found and that China recognize Philippine jurisdiction over the case "so they can face trial before our courts."

In a press statement, Robredo acknowledges China's statement that its government will investigate the incident. She adds, however, that: "If the Chinese government has already presented their own version of the events and will not even accept that a wrong was committed, how can we expect it to mete justice on those responsible?"

Although China has acknowledged that the fishing vessel involved in the incident near the Reed Bank in the West Philippine Sea is Chinese, it has denied that it was a "hit and run." It has said that the Chinese vessel was "besieged" by seven to eight Filipino boats, prompting it to leave the area.

Gen-Vir 1 was hit when the Chinese vessel moved away, China said. It also left because it was afraid of being "besieged", China said, adding the vessel left when the Filipini boats had rescued the crew of the Gen-Vir.

The Department of National Defense said last week when it made the June 9 incident public that the crew was rescued by a Vietnamese fishing vessel.

June 16, 2019 - 9:50am

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon says in a radio interview that the Philippines should hold China responsible over the collision near Recto Bank and for the abandonment by a Chinese fishing vessel of the crew of a Filipino boat that sank as a result of the incident.

"They are saying it was an accident... among lawyers, there is a rule that flight is evidence of guilt. If you flee, that is evidence that you are at fault," he says in Filipino in an interview on Super Radyo dzBB, a transcript of which was provided by Drilon's office.

He says the Philippines should continure "exerting international pressure," saying the incident on June 9 should not be seen as an isolated one. "To me, this shows China's mindset about the Philippines because of our claims in the West Philippine Sea."

"This is not an isolated incident. To me, this is a pattern of bullying." 

June 14, 2019 - 8:40pm

Sen. Panfilo Lacson backs the account of the Philippine Navy that it was a Chinese vessel that hit the boat of resting Filipino fishermen on Reed Bank in the South China Sea.

In a statement, Lacson says "there is no reason to doubt" since it was already the position of Rear Adm. Robert Empedrad, the flag officer-in-command.

Lacson also opposes the position of President Duterte spokesperson Sal Panelo who said the administration will not politicize what could be an ordinary incident.

"Even if it was an accidental collision as claimed by [China's] spokesperson, it will not mitigate the criminal offense of abandoning our people to die in the high seas," Lacson says.

"Worse, an admonition issued by the (presidential) spokesman (Sal Panelo) not to politicize the incident only worsens the situation," he adds.

Panelo's statement echoes that of China's Foreign Ministry.

