Clavite: PCOO probing allegations from anonymous letter

MANILA, Philippines — Allegations of corruption hurled against the director general of the Philippine Information Agency are part of a demolition job, he said.

PIA chief Harold Clavite is being investigated by the Presidential Communications Operations Office over alleged corruption. PIA, the official public information arm of the government, is attached to the PCOO.

In a statement Tuesday, Clavite said the allegations against him are based on an anonymous letter.

“The allegations are done based on intent to demolish and undermine my person and authority due to the reforms I have established in the agency,” he said.

The PIA chief also said the PCOO has established “probable cause on their own based on an anonymous letter” even though he has yet to respond to accusations.

“The establishment of prima facie is determined through a formal investigation as convened by the disciplining authority, which they have not done yet,” Clavite said.

Clavite: PCOO didn't wait for official response

Clavite lamented how “quickly” and “easily” the PCOO made corruption allegations against him, while it “did not take any action” on a complaint he sent through Andanar’s office to the Office of the Executive Secretary over alleged irregularities in the PIA.

“While people affected in the reforms that I have established in PIA are doing ways to discredit me, there should be no room for any biases and PCOO should be more objective in dealing with such considering my excellent,” the PIA head said.

He added: “They (PCOO) should have been more circumspect in their public pronouncements. I have yet to submit my official response to PCOO and they already made public statements which I find appalling and unfair.”

Clavite said he had ordered offices and PIA personnel to provide information and explanation on these allegations.

“When certain red flags come out, it is my responsibility to find out. I will dig deeper into these transactions and obtain more information and see our next course of action,” he said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico