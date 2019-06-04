Palace to oppose moves to block Marcos jewelry auction

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang is ready to oppose any attempt by the Marcos family to block the sale of their jewelry collection, saying it is the right thing to do because many Filipinos are in “urgent need” of assistance from government.

President Duterte has given the go-signal to sell the Marcos jewelry and has ordered officials to ensure that the proceeds of the auction would benefit Filipinos.

The Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), the body mandated to recover the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcos family and their cronies, asked Duterte in a letter dated Sept. 7, 2018 to approve the sale of the P704.8-million Hawaii jewelry collection.

It sought Duterte’s approval in line with a Commission on Audit report, which stated that the selling of the jewelry through public auction requires the President’s nod.

Asked whether he thought the Marcos family would block the sale of the jewelry, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said: “That’s for them to respond.”

Pressed on whether Malacañang would find such move to be objectionable, Panelo replied: “If they do, then we will oppose it.”

“That’s the right thing to do. We feel that, as the President says, the proceeds have to go to the Filipino people who are in urgent need of government aid,” he added.

Panelo said Duterte’s approval covers not only the Hawaii jewelry collection but also the Roumeliotes and Malacañang collections.

“He didn’t specify, because my question to you is... whether he is going to give a go-signal for the sale of the Marcos jewelries, and he said yes. As far as we are concerned, these properties have been declared to be ill gotten, that’s why precisely it is to be solved. If that was the court decision, then we have to abide by it,” he also said.

The Hawaii collection is in the custody of the PCGG while the Roumeliotes collection is with the customs bureau.

The Malacañang collection, which was recovered in the presidential residence after the 1986 People Power Revolution, is in the custody of the Palace.

Panelo said everybody, including the Marcos family, is free to submit offers once the public auction for the jewelry is held.

“I do not know of any law prohibiting any person from bidding, if you are qualified. Unless there are requirements for a qualification specified by the auctioneer, then you will have to pass through the qualification,” the spokesman said.

Aside from the jewelry collections, the PCGG is also planning to sell Marcos real estate properties and shares of stock with a total value of P1.081 billion.

Meanwhile, the rights group Samahan ng mga Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto (SELDA) wants to make sure that proceeds of the auction will truly benefit the Filipino people.

“While the Marcos family and the Duterte government cannot deny anymore that there are billions of pesos worth of ill-gotten wealth by the Marcos dictatorship, the question now is how do we make sure that this benefits the Filipino people,” said SELDA vice chairman Danilo dela Fuente.

The group said there should be direct beneficiaries to the funds raised after the jewelry auction, including the rights victims under Marcos’ martial law.

Dela Fuente explained that even after a series of reparation and claims distribution for members of the Hawaii class suit and those who filed for recognition and reparation under Republic Act 10368 or the Human Rights Victims Reparation and Recognition Act of 2012, thousands of rights victims during Marcos martial law have not received a single peso of reparation.

“They come from the poor and underprivileged, from faraway provinces who do not have access to the reparation process for rights victims. They deserve to benefit from these funds. Not doing so defeats the purpose of recovering all ill-gotten wealth from the Marcoses,” he said.

SELDA also suggested that proceeds from the jewelry auction be used to fund non-monetary compensation accorded to victims under RA 10368 like the medical, educational and livelihood assistance facilitated by government agencies such as the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Commission on Higher Education and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

“At present, victims cannot fully access the non-monetary assistance provided for them because of alleged non-availability of government funds. Proceeds from the sale can be directed to this, and agencies involved should make sure that this will be accessed and availed of by the victims,” Dela Fuente stressed.

The group also supported proposals made by Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares that there should be a new body to manage the proceeds of the auction.

“There will certainly be individuals or parties who will prey upon these billions of pesos. Who knows that with Duterte’s alliance with the Marcoses, the ill-gotten wealth recovered from the thieves will just go back to their hands?” said Dela Fuente.

The group said they would monitor the continuous recovery of Marcos ill-gotten wealth, including where the funds will go after auction. – With Rhodina Villanueva