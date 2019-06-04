ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako
Duterte invites new Japan Imperial couple to Philippines
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - June 4, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte has invited Japan’s new Imperial Couple to the Philippines, saying it would be a “great honor” to receive them in the country.

Duterte extended the invitation during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last Friday, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said yesterday.  

“I take this opportunity (to relay) the Filipino people’s best wishes to Emperor Naruhito on his ascension to the throne and it will be a great honor to receive Their Majesties Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in the Philippines in the near future,” Duterte said. 

“I look forward to personally conveying the felicitations of the Filipino people to the emperor,” he added. 

Naruhito ascended to the throne last May after his father Akihito abdicated, the first by a Japanese emperor in centuries. A formal enthronement ceremony is expected to be held in October. 

Duterte did not meet the Imperial Couple during his third visit to Japan last week because of some protocols, according to Philippine Ambassador to Japan Jose Laurel V.

He, however, met former Japanese Emperor Akihito and his wife Empress Michiko during his second visit to Japan two years ago. During the meeting, Duterte thanked them for visiting the Philippines during the 60th anniversary of the normalization of Philippine-Japan diplomatic relations in 2016.

EMPEROR NARUHITO AND EMPRESS MASAKO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Filipino construction workers are truly lazy,’ special envoy Tulfo says
By Rosette Adel | 13 hours ago
Three months after he first made the claim, columnist turned special envoy Ramon Tulfo stands by his comment that Filipino...
Headlines
Mon Tulfo: Wanda 'clueless', just a 'casualty' in PTV-DOT ad deal
By Rosette Adel | 14 hours ago
Columnist Ramon Tulfo his sister was a casualty “for being clueless and for not having the brightest people around...
Headlines
Palace backs Bautista but urges public to move past Tulfo tantrum
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Malacañang supports Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista, whom broadcaster Erwin Tulfo berated and badmouthed...
Headlines
COA flags NYC over leave credits
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Audit (COA) has directed the National Youth Commission (NYC) to stop the practice of approving excessive...
Headlines
House Oks bill creating OFW Hospital
By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
The House of Representatives approved yesterday on third and final reading a proposed bill seeking to establish a special...
Headlines
Latest
10 hours ago
Senate approves higher tax on tobacco products
By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
The Senate last night approved the proposal to increase the excise taxes on tobacco products, a measure President Duterte...
Headlines
10 hours ago
Palace to oppose moves to block jewelry auction
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Malacañang is ready to oppose any attempt by the Marcos family to block the sale of their jewelry collection, saying...
Headlines
10 hours ago
DepEd pushes additional benefits for teachers
By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
Amid calls for an increase in the salary of teachers, the Department of Education (DepEd) is pushing for more benefits to...
Headlines
10 hours ago
13 senators sign resolution backing Sotto as leader
By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
Some 13 senators have signed a resolution expressing support for the retention of Senate President Vicente Sotto III as leader...
Headlines
10 hours ago
‘Bikoy’ under police protective custody
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
Peter Joemel Advincula, the man claiming to be “Bikoy” in the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos that...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with