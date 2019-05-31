ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
A Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agent examines 276 kilos of shabu concealed in packages of tea following the interception of the shipment from Vietnam at the Manila International Container Port last March. Inset shows PDEA chief Aaron Aquino using a handheld chemical analyzer to scan for the presence of narcotics in the package.
The STAR/Miguel De Guzman
PDEA files drug raps vs 'Jacky Co,' 16 others tagged in March shabu smuggling
(Philstar.com) - May 31, 2019 - 3:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Friday filed a drug complaint against Xu Zhi Jian or Jacky Co, the Chinese national Sen. Panfilo Lacson tagged in the P1.8-billion shipment that slipped past the country last March.

In a statement, PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino filed a Section 4 (Importation of Dangerous Drugs), in relation to Section 31 of the Republic Act 9165 complaint against Xuy and 16 others.

Acting Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon confirmed the filing but said the complaint has yet to be assigned to a local prosecutor.

“The PDEA Regional Office-National Capital Region conducted backtracking investigation which revealed that the dangerous drugs were concealed with legally imported merchandise (plastic resins) on the chance that the former could escape detection,” the statement read.

Aquino was also quoted as saying that the documents and affidavits showed that the respondent’s acts were vital “to the chain of conspiracy, that, without such acts, the unlawful importation would be unsuccessful,” he added.

Others who are facing drug importation raps before the Department of Justice are:

  • Dong An Dong
  • Julie Hao Gamboa
  • Fe Tamayosa
  • Alvin Bautista
  • Jane Abello Castillo
  • Carlo Dale Zueta
  • Abraham Torecampo
  • Arwin Caparros
  • Leonardo Sucaldito
  • Mark Leo Magpayo
  • Brian Pabilona
  • Meldy Sayson
  • Rhea Tolosa
  • Edgardo Dominado
  • Jerry Siguenza
  • Debbie Joy Aceron

In a privilege speech Wednesday, Lacson said Co is behind the shabu shipment concealed in a 40-foot shipping container that authorities confiscated on March 22.

READ: Police probing shabu importer

The shipment was consigned to Wealth Lotus Empire Corp.

Lacson also questioned how Co managed to slip in and out of the country despite being included in the Interpol watchlist. — Kristine Joy Patag

BUREAU OF CUSTOMS DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE DRUG WAR JACKY CO PANFILO LASCON PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
Recommended
