Exam Results

                        
Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination

                        

                        
The Philippine Star
November 8, 2021 | 7:00pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 710 out of 1,484 passed the Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination and 738 out of 974 passed the Electronics Technician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last October 2021.



 



