Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 710 out of 1,484 passed the Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination and 738 out of 974 passed the Electronics Technician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last October 2021.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Electronics Technician Licensure Examination Held on October 26, 2021 Released on November 4, 2021