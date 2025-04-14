WATCH: J-Hope stuns crowd with 'Mic Drop' at Manila concert
April 14, 2025 | 6:32pm
MANILA, PHILIPPINES — BTS member J-Hope performed the group’s hit song “Mic Drop” on Sunday, April 13, during the second day of his “Hope on the Stage” solo concert at the Mall of Asia Arena.
The Manila concerts served as the opening stop of the Asian leg of his HOPE ON THE STAGE tour.
BrandSpace Articles
<
>
- Latest
Latest
Latest
October 6, 2023 - 10:01am
By John Marwin Elao | October 6, 2023 - 10:01am
July 3, 2023 - 7:26pm
By Rosette Adel | July 3, 2023 - 7:26pm
May 30, 2023 - 10:38am
May 30, 2023 - 10:38am
May 15, 2023 - 6:47pm
May 15, 2023 - 6:47pm
Recommended