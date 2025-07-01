Hyun Bin set for first-ever visit to the Philippines in August

MANILA, Philippines — At long last, Korean star Hyun Bin is finally heading to the Philippines to meet with fans in person.

Solaire Resort Entertainment City in Parañaque recently announced that Hyun Bin would take part in an exclusive meet and greet this August 8.

Participants to the event will be selected via raffle draw. Fans will get a raffle entry for every P2,000 net single spend receipt in Solaire bars and restaurants.

Qualified receipts can be validated at Raffle Redemption Hubs in Solaire Resort Entertainment City's Solaire Box Office near the Grand Ballroom and Solaire Resort North's second level beside the function lift.

Raffle entries submitted for the whole of July will be eligible for the draw which will be conducted on July 31 at 7 p.m.

Hyun Bin is best known for starring in "Crash Landing on You," "Memories of the Alhambra," "Secret Garden," "The Snow Queen," "Hyde Jekyll, Me" and "Friend, Our Legend."

He married his "Crash Landing On You" and "The Negotiation" co-star Son Ye-jin in 2022, and they welcomed their first child together in the same year.

Since tying the knot, Hyun Bin has only done three movies: "The Point Men," a "Confidential Assignment" sequel, and "Harbin." He is, however, making a series comeback in the 2025 Disney+ show "Made In Korea."

Hyun Bin was supposed to make his first Philippines visit five years ago but such plans were cancelled because of the COVID pandemic.

Instead Hyun Bin and Ye-jin appeared on a virtual fan meet for a local telco which they were endorsing at the time.

