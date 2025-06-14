^

Korean Wave

BTS 'reunites' at J-Hope concert for 12th anniversary

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 14, 2025 | 4:45pm
South Korean boy band BTS arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.
AFP/Angela Weiss

MANILA, Philippines — It wasn't official but ARMY will surely take it — all BTS members were in the same space for the first time in quite a while.

The newly discharged RM, Jimin and V watched together the penultimate night of another member J-Hope's "Hope on the Stage" on June 13 in Seoul.

Even more surprising was the last remaining member still in service, Suga, was seated with them. Suga is due to be discharged from his social service duties next week.

Jungkook who was also discharged alongside Jimin joined J-Hope midway through the concert to perform J-Hope's "I Wonder..." which he is featured on and his own hit track "Seven," marking his first performance since entering the military.

RELATED: BTS fans gather for K-pop supergroup's annual celebration

The group's oldest member Jin later went onstage during the encore set that began with "Spring Day."

RM, Jimin, V and Suga were limited to being flashed onscreen as they created giant hearts with their hands, which still earned cheers from the crowd.

Jin also performed "Don't Say You Love Me," the lead single from his upcoming extended play "Echo."

Afterwards, they were joined by Jungkook and the trio sang "Jamais Vu" from BTS' extended play "Map of the Soul: Persona," the first time in five years they had performed it together.

It just so happened that day marked BTS' 12th anniversary, and they were all — as diehard fans will put it — breathing the same air again together.

RELATED: BTS' Jin wants to collaborate with Fil-Am Bruno Mars

BTS

K-POP

KPOP
