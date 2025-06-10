EXOâ€™s D.O. brings first solo concert to Manila this August

EXO’s D.O. brings first solo concert to Manila this August

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer-actor Doh Kyung-soo, better known as D.O. of the boy band EXO, is coming back to the Philippines — this time for his first-ever solo concert.

Concert promoter Wilbros Live announced that D.O. will be bringing his "Do It!" Asia concert tour to Manila this August.

The Philippine leg of the tour will be on August 16 in the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ticket selling via SM Tickets outlets and website begin on June 14 but the promoter have already released the prices for the seven ticketed sections (exclusive of ticketing charges):

General Admission (Regular): P3,000

General Admission (Premium): P4,500

Upper Box (Regular): P6,500

Upper Box (Premium): P8,500

Lower Box (Regular): P12,000

Lower Box (Premium): P13,000

VIP Seated: P15,000

All ticket holders will receive an exclusive photocard of D.O upon entry to the Mall of Asia Arena.

Both Lower Box (Premium) and VIP Seated ticket holders will additionally receive an exclusive souvenir to be claimed after the show. VIP Seated ticket holders will also get a VIP ID and lanyard.

D.O. was just in the Philippines last year for two nights staging his "Bloom" fan concert, supporting his third extended play "Blossom," in the Araneta Coliseum.

After debuting with EXO over a decade ago, D.O. released his first extended play "Sympathy" in 2021, following his discharge from the military.

In October 2023 after releasing his second extended play "Expectation," D.O. confirmed all his solo activities would be handled by long-time manager Nam Kyung Soo under Company SooSoo.

The artist also appeared in a number of films and shows like "100 Days My Prince," "Bad Prosecutor," "Pure Love," "My Annoying Brother," "Room No. 7," "Swing Kids," "It's Okay, That's Love," "The Moon," "Secret: Untold Melody," and will next be seen in "The Manipulated" opposite Ji Chang-wook.

