K-pop group Twice returning to Philippines for 6th world tour

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl group Twice released the stops for its upcoming "This Is For" world tour, with a Philippine return among them.

"This Is For" is Twice's sixth world tour promoting its upcoming fourth album of the same name, and it comes just a year after the conclusion of its last tour "Ready to Be."

The Philippine stop of the Twice's new tour will be in the Philippine Arena — the same venue where the group visited during the "Ready to Be" tour for two nights back in 2023.

Twice is currently slated to perform for one night on October 4, but ticket demand could see concert promoter Live Nation Philippines add a second day like most of the other tour stops.

Kaohsiung and Hong Kong are the only other "This Is For" tour stops with a single concert night, though Twice teased more shows would be revealed soon in a Part 2 announcement.

The tour will begin in Incheon next month several days after the "This Is For" album drops on July 11, then Twice will continue to four different Japanese cities and Macao before the Philippines.

Afterward Twice, composed of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, will head to Singapore, two Australian cities, Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

This year's concert will mark Twice's fourth visit in six years to the Philippines, the most recent one being a fan meet last year hosted by a food company.

