BTS' Suga 'apologetic' over electric scooter drunk driving incident

MANILA, Philippines — BTS member Suga apologized for driving an electric scooter in an intoxicated state.

The rapper-songwriter issued his official apology earlier today.

"I am very heavy-hearted and apologetic to bring you disappointing news," said Suga in his apology as reported in Soompi.

Suga said he rode an electic scooter to go home after drinking during dinner yesterday, thinking that the venue was a short distance from his home. He "failed to recognize" that driving an electric scooter while drunk is prohibited. Suga said he fell while parking the scooter. The rapper took the breathalyzer test that resulted in the cancelation of his license and paying fine.

"Although there were no victims or damaged facilities in the process, it is entirely my responsibility without any excuse, and I sincerely apologize to everyone.

"I apologize to everyone hurt by my careless and wrong actions, and I will be more careful in my actions in the future to prevent such incidents from occuring again," he said.

His agency, BigHit Music, said Suga will receive the "appropriate disciplinary action" as a public service worker.

"We apologize regarding BTS member Suga's electric scooter accident...

"Nobody was hurt, and no property damage occured due to the incident, and he was taken home under police custody.

"We apologize for the disappointment caused by our artist's inappropriate behavior. As a public service worker, he will receive appropriate disciplinary action from his workplace for causing public disturbance," the agency said, adding that it would take "greater care" to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

