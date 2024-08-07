^

Korean Wave

BTS' Suga 'apologetic' over electric scooter drunk driving incident

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 7, 2024 | 3:46pm
BTS' Suga 'apologetic' over electric scooter drunk driving incident
BTS member Suga in his GC pictorial in December 2021
Suga via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — BTS member Suga apologized for driving an electric scooter in an intoxicated state. 

The rapper-songwriter issued his official apology earlier today. 

"I am very heavy-hearted and apologetic to bring you disappointing news," said Suga in his apology as reported in Soompi. 

Suga said he rode an electic scooter to go home after drinking during dinner yesterday, thinking that the venue was a short distance from his home. He "failed to recognize" that driving an electric scooter while drunk is prohibited. Suga said he fell while parking the scooter. The rapper took the breathalyzer test that resulted in the cancelation of his license and paying fine. 

"Although there were no victims or damaged facilities in the process, it is entirely my responsibility without any excuse, and I sincerely apologize to everyone. 

"I apologize to everyone hurt by my careless and wrong actions, and I will be more careful in my actions in the future to prevent such incidents from occuring again," he said. 

His agency, BigHit Music, said Suga will receive the "appropriate disciplinary action" as a public service worker. 

"We apologize regarding BTS member Suga's electric scooter accident...

"Nobody was hurt, and no property damage occured due to the incident, and he was taken home under police custody.

"We apologize for the disappointment caused by our artist's inappropriate behavior. As a public service worker, he will receive appropriate disciplinary action from his workplace for causing public disturbance," the agency said, adding that it would take "greater care" to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. 

RELATED: BTS member Suga to begin military service this September

vuukle comment

BTS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

K-POP

KOREAN POP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Hong Hae In in the flesh: Kim Ji Won holds 1st successful Manila fan meet&nbsp;
3 days ago

Hong Hae In in the flesh: Kim Ji Won holds 1st successful Manila fan meet 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
"Queen of Tears" star Kim Ji-won sang songs from her top-rating Korean drama and did more at her first-ever fan meeting in...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Marvel star Don Lee talks about latest 'Roundup' film, visiting Manny Pacquiao
Exclusive
4 days ago

Marvel star Don Lee talks about latest 'Roundup' film, visiting Manny Pacquiao

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Korean-American actor Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee, is eyeing a visit to the Philippines to meet up again with boxer-politician...
Korean Wave
fbtw
NewJeans returning to the Philippines in September
5 days ago

NewJeans returning to the Philippines in September

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Korean girl group NewJeans is coming back to the Philippines after being unveiled as the headliners of Coca-Cola Philippines'...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Internet goes wild for 'coolest' shooter Kim Ye-ji at Paris Olympics
5 days ago

Internet goes wild for 'coolest' shooter Kim Ye-ji at Paris Olympics

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji is the talk of the town after photos and videos of her technique and style went...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Bloody holiday as 'Squid Game 2' premieres in December, final season in 2025
6 days ago

Bloody holiday as 'Squid Game 2' premieres in December, final season in 2025

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
Three years since the last episode of the survival series "Squid Game" last aired in 2021, its newest season is bound to make...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with