NCT Dream's 'Broken Memories' among Grammys 2024 official submissions

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 12, 2023 | 2:11pm
NCT Dream serenading NCTzens
Photos by Joel Garcia

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop sub-unit NCT Dream's "Broken Memories" has been submitted to the Grammys 2024. 

NCT Dream's song is among those submitted for review for the Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

NCT Dream is the sub-unit of K-pop group NCT. 

"Broken Memories" was released last July. It was part of NCT Dream's third studio album "ISTJ," which included 10 tracks. 

The official nominees at the Grammys 2024 will be announced on November 10. The show will take place on February 4, 2024, in Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. 

RELATED: NCT Dream comes back to Manila to make concert dreams come true

