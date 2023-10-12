NCT Dream's 'Broken Memories' among Grammys 2024 official submissions

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop sub-unit NCT Dream's "Broken Memories" has been submitted to the Grammys 2024.

NCT Dream's song is among those submitted for review for the Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

NCT Dream is the sub-unit of K-pop group NCT.

"Broken Memories" was released last July. It was part of NCT Dream's third studio album "ISTJ," which included 10 tracks.

The official nominees at the Grammys 2024 will be announced on November 10. The show will take place on February 4, 2024, in Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

