Lee Min-ho in Pachinko
Lee Min-ho as seen in a photo he posted on April 11, 2021 from the set of upcoming K-drama series "Pachinko."
actorleeminho via Instagram

Lee Min-ho shares photos of last day of shooting for 'Pachinko'

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 12, 2021 - 4:48pm

It's a wrap for Lee Min-ho and the cast of Apple TV+'s upcoming drama "Pachinko". The Hallyu star posted photos of the set including a selfie of him wearing a hoodie on his Instagram on Sunday, April 11. His caption read: "Last day."

Filming locations for the anticipated drama are Korea, Japan, and Northern America. The cast and crew were in Vancouver, Canada since February for filming after wrapping up in Korea last year.

"Pachinko" is based on the novel of the same name by Min Jin-Lee. According to the description of the novel in Publisher's Weekly, "Pachinko" is an "epic historical novel following a Korean family who eventually migrates to Japan."

It added that it is a "character-driven tale that features a large ensemble of characters who become subjected to issues of racism and stereotypes, among other events with historical origins in the 20th-century Korean experiences with Japan."

Lee Min-ho talked in the February issue of GQ Korea about his role in the epic historical series. He was asked if his audition guaranteed him the role.

“Not at all. It’s been more than a decade since I auditioned (for a role), but the situation has changed from then,” he replied.


He will play the role of Hansu, a wealthy merchant who has ties with the yakuza.

“I thought it would be so embarrassing if I failed the audition, so I was determined to get the role. I worked really hard to prepare for the audition,” he continued.

The actor had his major acting break in 2009 when he bagged the role of Gu Jun-pyo in the teen romance-drama "Boys Over Flowers."

He proceeded to star in other popular dramas like "The Heirs," "Faith," "City Hunter," "Legend of the Blue Sea." and "The King: Eternal Monarch."

