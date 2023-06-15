^

Korean Wave

Suzy, Kim Woo Bin reunite for new romcom series

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 15, 2023 | 3:23pm
Suzy, Kim Woo Bin reunite for new romcom series
Kim Woo-bin (left) and Suzy (right) are reportedly reuniting for an upcoming Korean drama set for release in 2024.
Suzy, Kim Woo-bin via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Suzy and Kim Woo-bin are set to reunite, hopefully, for a happier series after 2016's tragic romantic drama "Uncontrollably Fond." 

Reports said the co-stars are set to star in a drama to be penned by Kim Eun-sook, the writer behind hit Korean drama series "Descendants of the Sun," "The Glory" and "Goblin." 

According to a press release by production company Hwa&Dam Pictures on Wednesday, the drama is tentatively titled "All Shall Come True." 

Reports say Suzy will portray a woman who comes across a lamp and frees a genie played by Woo-bin. 

The said planned series is scheduled for release in 2024. No further details are released regarding the streaming platform or channel the show will be aired or streamed. 

RELATED: WATCH: 'Black Knight' starring Kim Woo-bin drops official teaser trailer

K-DRAMA

KOREAN DRAMA

SUZY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Suzy, Kim Woo Bin reunite for new romcom series
2 days ago

Suzy, Kim Woo Bin reunite for new romcom series

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Suzy and Kim Woo-bin are set to reunite, hopefully, for a happier series after 2016's tragic romantic drama "Uncontrollably...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders welcome 1st baby in Italy
2 days ago

Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders welcome 1st baby in Italy

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
British actress Katy Louise Saunders gave birth to her 1st baby with Korean superstar Song Joong Ki. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
South Korea celebrates 10 years of K-pop megastars BTS
3 days ago

South Korea celebrates 10 years of K-pop megastars BTS

By Claire Lee | 3 days ago
Fans of K-pop megastars BTS flocked to hotspots around Seoul to mark the supergroup's 10-year anniversary, with...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink's Jennie Kim in recovery after exiting mid-concert due to health concerns
3 days ago

Blackpink's Jennie Kim in recovery after exiting mid-concert due to health concerns

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Korean singer Jennie Kim is in recovery after leaving the stage while her fellow Blackpink members continued performing.
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Snowdrop' actress Park Soo Ryun passes away aged 29, organs to be donated
4 days ago

'Snowdrop' actress Park Soo Ryun passes away aged 29, organs to be donated

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Korean actress-singer Park Soo Ryun has reportedly passed away following an accident on her way home. She was 29...
Korean Wave
fbtw
10 years of K-pop megastars BTS: 5 things to know
4 days ago

10 years of K-pop megastars BTS: 5 things to know

4 days ago
Here, AFP breaks down what you need to know about BTS: 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with