Suzy, Kim Woo Bin reunite for new romcom series

Kim Woo-bin (left) and Suzy (right) are reportedly reuniting for an upcoming Korean drama set for release in 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Suzy and Kim Woo-bin are set to reunite, hopefully, for a happier series after 2016's tragic romantic drama "Uncontrollably Fond."

Reports said the co-stars are set to star in a drama to be penned by Kim Eun-sook, the writer behind hit Korean drama series "Descendants of the Sun," "The Glory" and "Goblin."

According to a press release by production company Hwa&Dam Pictures on Wednesday, the drama is tentatively titled "All Shall Come True."

Reports say Suzy will portray a woman who comes across a lamp and frees a genie played by Woo-bin.

The said planned series is scheduled for release in 2024. No further details are released regarding the streaming platform or channel the show will be aired or streamed.

