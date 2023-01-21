BTS' J-Hope documentary premiering on Disney+ in February

J-Hope performs onstage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023 on December 31, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — A documentary special on BTS member J-Hope will be premiering on the streaming platform Disney+ on February 17.

"j-hope IN THE BOX" features a behind-the-scenes look at how the Korean singer created his first solo album "Jack in the Box" which came out in July 2022.

Also in the documentary are the album's listening party and J-Hope's historic 2022 Lollapalooza performance as the festival's first-ever Korean headliner.

The documentary is just the latest in BTS-related content released on Disney+, with the high-definition concert film "BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage — LA" and "In the Soop: Friencation" featuring BTS member V alongside Park Seojun, Choi Wooshik, Park Hyungsik, and Peakboy also on the platform.

Expected to arrive later in 2023 is the “BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star" docuseries about the group's early days and its rise to global fame.

Entertainment company Hybe, whose subsidiary Big Hit Entertainment handles BTS, helped produce "j-hope IN THE BOX."

The documentary will also be available on Weverse, and will be available for pre-order there beginning February 10.

With "Jack in the Box," J-Hope was the first member of BTS to release a solo album after a hiatus from group projects was announced, allowing members to focus on individual projects.

Additionally J-Hope's companion Jin enlisted in Korea's mandatory military service, with J-Hope, V, RM, Jungkook Jimin, and Suga expected to follow suit before reuniting in 2025.

RELATED: BTS concert film 'Yet to Come' hitting cinemas in February 2023