Sunshine Cruz, Gladys Reyes, Karla Estrada's kids join Star Magic

The children of Gladys Reyes, Karla Estrada, Neil Arce, Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano, Patrick and Nikka Garcia, Raul and Cacai Mitra, and James Blanco all signed with Star Magic.

MANILA, Philippines — The children of veteran actresses and artists followed in their parents footsteps by signing contracts with talent management Star Magic.

Also signing contracts with Star Magic last July 25 were renowned fitness coaches Toni and Jim Saret, long-time partners of the label.

Karla Estrada accompanied her daughter Carmella Ford, who was named in the Mythical Six of the most recent Star Magic All-Star Games.

"I hope to grow and to prove myself, and to create my own path here in the industry," said Carmella, expressing her dream of taking action-packed roles.

Iñigo Jose, son of James Blanco, signed with the label accompanied by his brother and mother Tania Creighton.

The new talent also wants to be an action star as well as a rom-com lead, determined to carve his own path in showbiz.

"Sa challenges… siyempre pag humarap naman sa akin 'yun, I've just got to face it with grace," said Iñigo.

Similarly eager to make their own paths are the Mitra sisters Ezri, Julia, and Tasha — daughters of concert producer Cacai Mitra and renowned musical director and composer Raul Mitra, and nieces of Regine Velasquez-Alcasid.

The oldest sister Ezri said the siblings were not afraid to fight, and being sisters are very upfront with each other and tell what needs to be known straight up.

"Because at the end of the day, we'll be okay, because we're doing it with good intentions," Ezri also said, as the sisters continue to develop original music.

Joaquin Arce, son of producer Neil Arce, is a K-drama fan and aspiring actor eager to face the camera.

"It's an honor to walk alongside the best to ever do it. To walk alongside them and the cast and crew behind them just means that I have to keep up and do my very best… so it means a lot to me," said Joaquin.

Budding rockstar Christof Sommereux, also a recording artist for Star Music, arrived to the contract sining with his mother Gladys Reyes.

Reflecting on being a celebrity and staying true to oneself, Christof said, "Not only do we as celebrities have to keep ourselves authentic, but in return, we also want to see authenticity in our audience."

Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano's daughter Angelina also joined Star Magic, though prior to signing was already cast for the upcoming series "The Alibi" headlined by Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino.

The appearance is only the beginning for Angelina who aspires to play a lead role in a teleserye or movie.

The youngest of the signees was 12-year-old Michelle Garcia, daughter Patrick Garcia and Nikka Garcia, who had performed as a front act during the Grand BINIverse concert last November.

"Actually my dad didn't influence me; it came from me. I would watch K-pop, P-pop, everything! So from watching that, I wanted to perform," shared Michelle.

Rounding out the group was "Time to Dance" grand champion Ice Almeria, "I am really beyond grateful. Siguro po nakita ni Lord how I started nine years ago. This is really what I've prayed for…Hindi pa rin ako bumibitaw sa munting pangarap na may mararating ang pagsasayaw."

