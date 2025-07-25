^

Heaven Peralejo confirms split with Marco Gallo

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 25, 2025 | 10:13am
Heaven Peralejo and Marco Gallo
Heaven Peralejo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Heaven Peralejo and Marco Gallo are no longer together, less than a year since confirming their relationship.

Heaven herself confirmed the break-up in an interview with entertainment reporter MJ Marfori while promoting her new project with Jerome Ponce and Joseph Marco, the series adaptation of popular online novel "I Love You Since 1892."

"We're not together anymore. It was a mutual decision to move forward individually. We're okay, we're good friends," Heaven said, asking for fans' continued support despite she and Marco going their separate ways.

The actress acknowledged the foundation of their relationship was being good friends which would help in the current transition.

Jerome, who was standing beside Heaven, jokingly took out his phone and asked Heaven if she was still willing to work with Marco, being MarVen onscreen partners since 2023.

"We have to give time to each other, to breathe and anything like that," Heaven said. "Once and when we see each other, okay kami. Parang walang nagbago."

Heaven once more thanked her and Marco's fans, admitting their split may hurt and once again asked for understanding and respect for their decision.

Heaven and Marco initially met as teen housemates on "Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7." They were initially linked together in 2023 and went public with their relationship a year later.

Some of their projects together include "Men Are From QC, Women Are From Alabang," "The Rain In España," "Safe Skies, Archer," "Chasing in the Wild," and "Avenues of the Diamond." — Video from MJ Marfori's YouTube channel

RELATED: Heaven Peralejo, Jerome Ponce named leads of ‘I Love You Since 1892’ adaptation

