'We're learning to let go': Elisse Joson, McCoy de Leon confirm break-up anew

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon have announced they are mutually parting ways, this time seemingly for good.

Elisse confirmed the split during the early hours of July 25, Friday, with a video compilation posted on her Instagram account and tagging McCoy.

The short video was set to Elisse and McCoy singing "You Are My Sunshine" over clips of them together and their daughter Felize.

In the post's caption, Elisse said she and McCoy did their best to stay together during the course of their relationship.

"My biggest dream in life has always been to build a family I could call mine. A home. That dream shaped us. It grounded us," Elisse said. "And for all the beautiful five years (and more) that we were together, we held onto that dream with everything we had. We made that promise... to love, to fight, to stay. But now, we're learning to let go."

The actress said she and McCoy were "releasing that dream" in order to "finally allow a new kind of peace, growth and healing to enter."

She reiterated their relationship did not fail as it was something real and resulted in welcoming their daughter.

"There are moments when she wraps her arms around us and says, 'My family belongs to me.' And she will always be right," Elisse continued. "No matter how life changes, we will always belong to her. Her mommy. Her daddy. Her family. That will never ever change."

Elisse said she and McCoy were sharing the announcement of their split to honor what they had, "To give space for healing... for both of us and for the lives we're choosing from here on."

Both acknowledged the difficulty of the decision and asked the public for kindness and respect given it may affect Felize's beliefs on love, family, and letting go.

"Thank you for holding space for our story. This is us, stepping into a new chapter with love, respect, and no regrets," the caption ended, signed off by both Elisse and McCoy.

Among those who commented their support for the former couple were Rufa Mae Quinto, Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, Jessy Mendiola, Maxene Magalona and Tim Yap.

Elisse and McCoy met during "Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7" in 2016 when they joined as celebrity housemates — Elisse being an actress and McCoy as a member of a former dance group #Hashtags.

Neither confirmed when did they officially start dating but they announced an initial split in late 2018. They reconciled just before the COVID-19 pandemic and welcomed Felize in 2021.

The couple briefly split again in 2023 following speculations of McCoy's unfaithfulness but reunited after a month.

