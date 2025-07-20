â€˜Blessingsâ€™: Bianca de Vera on being torn between Dustin Yu, Will Ashley

^

‘Blessings’: Bianca de Vera on being torn between Dustin Yu, Will Ashley

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 20, 2025 | 3:43pm
Bianca de Vera is the center of the love triangle between her fellow 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' housemates Will Ashley (left) and Dustin Yu (right).
Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera, Dustin Yu via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca de Vera has a happy problem: being “shipped” with Dustin Yu and Will Ashley two equally popular names at the end of the latest season of “Pinoy Big Brother.” 

Her fans from the two ships — DusBia and WillCa — have been staunchly supporting their love team pairings, and for Bianca, she sees this zeal as a positive sign. 

The Star Magic artist got candid when she was asked if she was torn between Dustin and Will at last week’s press conference for her fellow Star Magic housemates inside the famous house in Quezon City. 

“Wow. Personally naman I see both partnerships as blessings,” Bianca said. 

“It’s really nice and I’m very, very grateful to be given the opportunity to be able to grow with two different people with beautiful hearts, beautiful souls, and genuine connections. So, if nato-torn ako? No, but I’m very, very grateful for the both of them and the support that each fandom has given us,” Bianca said. 

RELATED: WillCa, DusBi, MikBrent, ShuRalph, the ’ships’ that sailed in ‘PBB Celebrity Collab’ 

