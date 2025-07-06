WillCa, DusBi, MikBrent, ShuRalph, the â€™shipsâ€™ that sailed in â€˜PBB Celebrity Collabâ€™Â 

WillCa, DusBi, MikBrent, ShuRalph, the ’ships’ that sailed in ‘PBB Celebrity Collab’

Among the many pairings formed in 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' (from left): Mika Salamanca and Brent Manalo (MikBrent), Shuvee Etrata and Ralph de Leon (ShuRalph), and Bianca de Vera and Will Ashley (WillCa).

MANILA, Philippines — While there are those who are disdained by “love teams” formed inside the “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” house, these pairings undeniably made some hearts aflutter, and inevitably, drew in fandoms and “delulu” thoughts among their avid viewers.

WillCa: Reigniting the past?

Will Ashley and Bianca de Vera once worked in the first GMA-7 and ABS-CBN collaboration series “Unbreak My Heart.”

Their closeness grew while filming the show, which saw them fly to Europe.

Fans expected them to continue their love angle inside the reality show after Bianca was introduced inside the show a few weeks after Will entered it during the pilot episode last March.

The love team was kind of “stalled” when Will’s fellow GMA-7 talent, Dustin Yu, showed interest in Bianca, leading to Will and Bianca sharing less screen time than expected. Dustin initially was paired with Ivana Alawi, when the content creator was a houseguest but it was cut short as she had to exit the house after a week.

WillCa’s chemistry, however, proved to be natural and undeniable, as seen at last night’s finale episode where their viral hug was caught on cam and is now the subject of fanpage memes.

The memes — and clamor for a WillCa project — were fanned by the funny reactions of their fellow housemates Emilio Daez, Josh Ford and Michael Sager giggling like the fanboys who saw their ships finally given their due screen time.

DusBi: Polarizing pair

As mentioned above, Dustin and Bianca were initially not an item.

A few weeks into settling inside the house and with Ivana gone, Dustin and Bianca became a picture. The pair was often seen together, and Will becoming distant and out of the picture.

They continued to spend more time together, even infamously becoming a popular meme from this season when singer Klarisse de Guzman, out of exasperation, blurted out, “Ang OA. Sorry kung natapakan ko ang pagka-love team ninyo.”

This occured during the week that the housemates were tasked to keep quiet because any noise would mean a minute deduction that would affect their weekly task. Klarisse asked the pair to keep their distance to avoid missteps, but Dustin was adamant and thought that their being together was not creating any violation for the weekly task.

DusBi eventually chose each other as their respective last duos, and they got evicted right before the Big 4 was revealed last month.

In an interview with ANC News after their eviction, Bianca said that she and Dustin are “back to square one” and are getting to know each other again.

MikBrent: Just friends

Mika Salamanca and Brent Manalo are collectively known as BreKa at the end of the big night, but their shippers or fans who have long wanted them as a love team have been calling them MikBrent.

Just like DusBi, they chose each other as their last partner, and BreKa eventually won as the very first duo winners of “PBB” in the show’s 20 years on air.

Mika and Brent have displayed their selfless tendencies, at one point willing to give their slots for other housemates who they think deserve a spot in the Big 4, such as the pairing of Shuvee Etrata and Klarisse.

Though their fans are shipping them into becoming something more, BreKa or MikBrent said during Boy Abunda’s visit inside the house that all they have is a platonic friendship.

ShuRalph: ‘Academic rivals’

Shuvee and Ralph de Leon’s pairing was a slowburn. It is stemmed from their competitiveness, where they were seen competing for the top 2 spots in tasks.

Dubbed as the “academic rivals,” ShuRalph, as their shippers call them, bring good vibes and make their fans wonder how two good-looking people complement each other in terms of their competitiveness and smarts.

Though there is nothing romantic between the Cebuana and the former Ateneo judo captain, fans have likened their pairing to their favorite Wattpad characters or to the anime “Special A,” about two school rivals, a girl and a boy, who often go head-to-head in school competitions and academic rankings.

AZRalph: Partners to something else?

AZ Martinez’s drunken episode remain to be much-talked about after she was caught on camera calling Ralph’s name repeatedly.

Their closeness begun when they were paired early on in the house. Ralph was like a sturdy duo to AZ, whose "PBB" story is mired with her past with actor Larkin Castor.

Many thought that after Ralph was evicted, their pairing would no longer be seen. Ralph, however, bounced back as he won the wildcard challenge and was able to go back inside the house.

Ralph, together with Will, placed second to BreKa at last night’s big winner reveal.

KiSh: Booklovers

Kira Balinger and Josh Ford share a common love for books, and they showed it while inside the house.

The two were part of the Book Club, with Charlie Fleming and AC Bonifacio, where they discuss, what else, but their favorite reads.

Kira and Josh’s natural chemistry were also observed by viewers and they were eventually dubbed as KiSh.

Bonus pairings: Shuvee and her TDHs

Shuvee is arguably the most paired housemate this season. She has "ships" with Will and Emilio.

Her other popular pairs were born out of her ideal type: Tall, Dark, and Handsome.

DonVee fans were formed after seeing the interaction between Shuvee and houseguest Donny Pangilinan. Fans have been shipping as they note how Donny and Shuvee look physically great together. Shuvee, however, has said that Donny is only a happy crush.

The Cebuana beauty queen, however, has her fans vigorously shipping her with Anthony Constantino.

This was a surprising element as Anthony was never a housemate. He was only ever seen last June 14 when he fetched Shuvee after she and her duo, Klarisse de Guzman, were evicted from the house. After sighting him with a bouquet of flowers, viewers and fans alike starting shipping Anthony and Shuvee together with many of them clamoring for series with them as leads.

“PBB” has proven that love teams can be popular inside and outside. It will be a test who among these love teams will have their happy endings — whether for a time or for a long time including a walk down the aisle — such as the cases for former housemates and exes Kim Chiu and Gerald Anderson, and the now-married couple Melai Cantiveros and Jason Francisco.

