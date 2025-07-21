^

Carla Abellana intrigues netizens with mystery date post

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 21, 2025 | 9:15am
Carla Abellana via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Carla Abellana intrigued netizens with her one-word caption and a photo of a candlelit dinner in her latest social media post. 

Carla posted her dinner with a mystery guy on Instagram. 

"Hi," she only captioned the post. 

Carla's fans, as well as some celebrities, commented on her post. 

"Uy," Iya Villania commented. 

"Revealed naaaa," Karel Marquez wrote, tagging her husband Fariñas. 

"Deserve maging happy ng ating Patron Saints of the Voiceless," one of her fans commented. 

In June last year, Carla said a Philippine court has recognized her divorce from ex-husband Tom Rodriguez. 

Carla and Tom married in October 2021. In less than a year after their marriage, the two separated.

