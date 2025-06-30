^

Carla Abellana witnesses Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem filming 'F1' in Abu Dhabi

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 30, 2025 | 3:50pm
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Carla Abellana revealed that she witnessed the filming of the Brad Pitt movie "F1."

Carla posted a video of the shooting of the Hollywood movie on her Instagram. 

“I can finally announce that my first ever Hollywood film appearance is now showing!” she joked. 

“JUST KIDDING! But I did witness the filming firsthand and it was every bit awesome!” she added. 

Carla said that she will never forget the experience. 

“I mean, how lucky was I that I got to watch the end of the F1 season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix AND watch behind the scenes as they filmed 'F1' the movie AND see BRAD PITT and JAVIER BARDEM (among other Hollywood celebrities) working,” she said. 

