Will Ashley reacts to jealousy, love triangle issue with Dustin Yu, Bianca de Vera

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 9, 2025 | 1:27pm
Will Ashley reacts to jealousy, love triangle issue with Dustin Yu, Bianca de Vera
Bianca de Vera is the center of the love triangle between her fellow 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' housemates Will Ashley (left) and Dustin Yu (right).
Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera, Dustin Yu via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former child star and now popular “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” housemate Will Ashley addressed issues linking him to the popular love team of Dustin Yu and Bianca de Vera. 

Will is the other half of the other popular love team, WillCa, with Bianca. The two were the first to be paired onscreen via the 2023 drama “Unbreak My Heart.” 

When he entered “PBB,” his and Bianca’s fans were hoping that their pairing will continue inside the house. But it did not happen with Dustin entering the picture. 

"Triangle? Wow, honest, wala pong naging triangle talaga sa loob ng bahay. Alam po lahat ng mga housemates 'yan," Will said during his GMA Integrated News interview aired last Tuesday in “24 Oras.” 

Will said the triangle might have been spurred on by his and Bianca working on the 2023 drama. 

He was also surprised with Dustin’s confession that he was jealous of Will. 

"That, I don't know. We had a talk na parang 'yun nga po, na support ko sila, nagiging honest ako dun at sinasabi kong buo na sinusuportahan ko siya," he said. 

"Masaya ako sa naging storya nilang dalawa at 'yun nga, kagaya ng sinasabi ko sa mga housemates po ay sana talaga madala talaga nila sa labas po,” Will added. 

Dustin admitted that he was jealous of Will during his guesting with Boy Abunda’s “Fast Talk” last July 2. 

"Nung hindi pa sa'kin clear 'yung ano man 'yung meron sila sa past, 'yung medyo magulo pa, of course, yeah, nagselos ako. Naguguluhan ako, Tito Boy," Dustin confessed. 

Dustin said he and Will already talked about it. He and Bianca also talked about it and he was made to understand that he should not be worried about anything between Will and Bianca. 

RELATED: WillCa, DusBi, MikBrent, ShuRalph, the ’ships’ that sailed in ‘PBB Celebrity Collab’

