5 kilig moments from 'Si Sol at Si Luna'

BOHOL, Philippines — Whenever two people are bound by strong chemistry, the way towards love is often made more thrilling by a sense of anticipation, fleeting moments that intensify rather than detract from romantic fulfillment.

Seven episodes into "Si Sol at si Luna," avid viewers of the digital series are caught in the spell, not just through the titular characters' furtive glances or almost-kisses, but also because of the deep and strong attraction brewing between them.

Love is love in any language but for Filipinos who perpetually need a dopamine fix, kilig — the butterflies in the stomach or the shiver down the spine — is what best describes the sensation they feel as they watch sweet romance unfold.

Here are top kilig moments from "Si Sol at Si Luna" starring Zaijan Jaranilla and Jane Oineza that had viewers squealing into their pillows.

First glimpse

Sometimes, kilig comes quietly.

In the very first episode, Zaijan's Sol captures Jane's Luna crying on the bus as he gathers clips for his documentary, marking the series' turning point.

As if drawn by a strong irresistible force, Sol resolves to know Luna's story.

Moments of tenderness and vulnerability, gleaned from Luna and Sol's compelling attraction for each other, are what got fans hooked on the unfolding story.

Office karaoke

Not all the kilig moments are between Sol and Luna.

During team leader Ben's (Joao Constancia) birthday karaoke celebration, viewers couldn't help swooning over how he showed affection for Luna — from listening to her emotional performance (while everyone seemed to ignore her song) to making sure she got home safe.

Ben may not be the series' main lead, but his feelings for and careful attention to Luna were not lost on viewers.

Sol meets Ara's family

Karina Bautista's Ara and Sol’s team-up for a pretend "date" melted hearts.

Ara's fear of being seen as someone "unlovable" by her family was met with Sol's steady kindness as he stepped in, no questions asked.

When they held hands during her family gathering, the comfort between them felt natural, and fans couldn't help wondering, is there a possibility that they would end up together?

Luna waits for Sol

The same episode also sees Luna and Sol finally schedule an interview for a project, though the latter is with Ara's family.

Tension built as the day wore on. Sol was running late but in the final shot, he comes upon Luna, still there, waiting.

Tht scene convinced fans that Luna wanted to see Sol, no matter how long it took. Sometimes, kilig is in the waiting.

The almost "kiss"

The top kilig moment was the intimate, emotionally charged interview in Luna's apartment.

As she opened up, Sol became visibly more drawn to her — not just emotionally, but physically.

He was seemingly engrossed in filming her, but it was clear that he was barely listening, as he was lost in the moment.

When they both reached for something dropped on the floor, their faces drew close, and for a second, viewers thought they would kiss.

Chemistry, timing, and an intimate setting made for the most exciting kilig moment yet.

