4 reasons to enjoy Zaijan Jaranilla, Jane Oineza in 'Si Sol at Si Luna'

MANILA, Philippines — Emotions were super-charged in "Meet the Family," the cliff-hanger sixth episode of digital series "Si Sol at si Luna," as the titular characters played by Zaijian Jaranilla and Jane Oineza bade their time in getting together again.

In the episode, Sol spent time with Karina Bautista's Ara and her family, as a kind favor to her, while Luna looked back on happier times with Vaughn Piczon's Andy.

Netizens braced themselves for heartbreak, doubtful about Sol making it to their long-awaited meetup. But the episode's powerful twist? Sol shows up and finds Luna waiting as the episode closes.

Gen Z viewers are finding the thrill and excitement in each turn, recognizing their own romantic episodes as they relate to Sol and Luna's journey.

Here are the reasons why such viewers are hooked to "Si Sol at si Luna."

Flawed but genuine characters

Sol is not perfect — he makes silly mistakes, like choosing Luna over an important responsibility and hurting someone in the process.

But Sol owns up to his errors, and fans are quick to forget.

This authenticity touches young viewers who are grappling with messy friendships and relationships themselves.

Honest and nuanced grief

Luna's grief in the series is not simply a backstory, it is raw and real, like how we experience it in real life.

She tries to function, to laugh, and to feel alive again, but her grief comes and goes, often unexpected and overwhelming.

Luna's story depicts how people process loss — in quiet moments, one day at a time.

An unusual love story

Aside from its intriguing and provocative theme of an age-gap relationship "Si Sol at si Luna" is not for the wide-eyed romance junkie.

It's a slow-burn, with crippling doubts, wrought by past wounds, new responsibilities, and personal battles that won't magically go away.

"Si Sol at si Luna" is a love story with a reality check, resonating with how we truly experience love.

An understanding with viewers

From quiet anxiety to emotional burnout, the show captures the internal struggles that young people feel — the pressure to move on, connect, and feel something again.

The show is a cathartic passage for people who see their own journey in the show’s leads.

RELATED: 'Si Sol at Si Luna' explores pros, cons of May-December relationships