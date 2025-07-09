^

Entertainment

Fil-Am Conrad Ricamora, Lucy Liu join 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel cast

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 9, 2025 | 2:32pm
Composite photos of actors Conrad Ricamora and Lucy Liu
Conrad Ricamora, Lucy Liu via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The sequel to "The Devil Wears Prada" is now in production with an expanded cast full of returnees and new additions.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci were initially all confirmed to reprise their roles from the original film from 2006. The sequel will also include Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh, who's set to portray the husband of Streep's Miranda Priestley.

Recently announced as cast newcomers are "Bridgerton" star Simone Ashley, "Charlie's Angels" star Lucy Liu, actor-filmmaker Justin Theroux, comedian-writer B.J. Novak, actress Pauline Chalamet, and comedian Caleb Hearon.

Also joining the cast are Broadway actors Helen J. Shen from "Maybe Happy Endings" in her film debut, and Filipino-American actor Conrad Ricamora, best known for "Here Lies Love", "The King and I", "Oh Mary!", and on television "How to Get Away with Murder."

Two returnees accompanying the core four are Tracie Thoms as Lily, a friend of Hathaway's Andrea Sachs, and Tibor Feldman as Elias-Clark (the parent company of Runway magazine headed by Miranda) chairman Irv Ravitz.

No plot details have been confirmed yet by the returning director and screenwriter duo of David Frankel and Aline Brosh McKenna, though there are speculations the sequel will follow Miranda during the decline of traditional magazine publishing.

Circumstances will pit her against Emily Blunt's Emily Charlton, now a powerful luxury group executive with advertising money Miranda needs.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" is slated for a May 2026 release.

