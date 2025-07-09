^

Tennis champ Carlos Alcaraz challenges 'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland to golf match

Philstar.com
July 9, 2025 | 8:38am
Composite photos of tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz and actor Tom Holland
AFP / Adrian Dennis, Prada via Instagram

LONDON, United Kingdom — Carlos Alcaraz challenged Hollywood movie star Tom Holland to a game of golf after the defending Wimbledon champion powered into the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Alcaraz and Spiderman actor Holland chatted after the Spaniard's practice session before he crushed Britain's Cameron Norrie in straight sets on Centre Court.

Their conversation turned to golf as Alcaraz said: "Tom, I saw you playing golf as well. Good swing, good swing, eh?"

Holland, a noted tennis fan, responded by saying: "We should play. I'll give you my number and we'll get a game together."

With two days to relax before his semi-final against American fifth seed Taylor Fritz on Friday, Alcaraz accepted Holland's challenge following his quarter-final victory.

"Once we set up a match on golf, I just go for it. I see him playing sometimes. There are some videos of him playing golf. I would say he could beat me," Alcaraz told reporters at the All England Club.

Related: Zendaya, Tom Holland engaged — US media

Alcaraz, a five-time Grand Slam champion, is bidding to win Wimbledon for a third successive year.

In his down-time between matches, the world number two has revealed he likes to switch off from tennis by playing golf and travelling into London.

The 22-year-old has already played golf with former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray ahead of this year's tournament.

Now he wants a celebrity match-up against Holland, who has been performing on stage in Romeo and Juliet in London.

"I would love to play against him in the golf course. For me it would be such an honor," Alcaraz said.

"I will try to set it up in these two days that I will have much time to do it. So let's see if he will be available, and we'll tee it up."

RELATED: Zendaya, Tom Holland in cast for Christopher Nolan's next movie

CARLOS ALCARAZ

GOLF

TOM HOLLAND

WIMBLEDON
