Brent Manalo, Mika Salamanca historic â€˜PBB Celebrity Collab Editionâ€™Â Big Winners

Brent Manalo, Mika Salamanca historic ‘PBB Celebrity Collab Edition’ Big Winners

MANILA, Philippines — Living up to his winning surname, Brent Manalo and his duo Mika Salamanca scored the historic win of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” last night.

Brent and Mika, collectively known by their duo name BreKa, edged out Ralph de Leon and Will Ashley, or RaWi, to win the title at the anticipated big night held at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

Taking the third spot is the CharEs duo of Charlie Fleming and Esnyr. Placing last is the duo of AZVer or AZ Martinez and River Joseph.

The Big Winners — a duo of ABS-CBN and GMA-7 talents — were determined through the system where voters will vote who they want to save and who they want to evict. The latter was the first time the vote to evict or BBE was introduced this season. It is the first time that the show introduced a duo pairing to win the title.

After the online poll via a paid app, Brent and Mika earned a total of 33.03% of combined votes to win the title of Big Winners. They each won P1 million.

This year’s celebrity edition is a milestone year with erstwhile rivals ABS-CBN and GMA-7 collaborating for the first time to produce the 20th anniversary edition of the show. "PBB" was introduced in 2005, with Nene Tamayo winning the very first season.

RELATED: Dustin-Bianca evicted, Brent-Mika, AZVer complete 'PBB Celebrity Collab' Big 4