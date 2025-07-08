^

Entertainment

Bea Alonzo, Vincent Co spotted holding hands at OPM Con 2025

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 8, 2025 | 11:40am
Bea Alonzo, Vincent Co spotted holding hands at OPM Con 2025
Bea Alonzo and Vincent Co
Insider PH via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bea Alonzo and businessman Vincent Co were spotted anew at a weekend concert in Bulacan. 

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Net25 president Caesar Vallejos took a photo with Bea and the scion of one of the country's largest supermarket chain owners that showed the rumored couple holding hands. 

“This power couple is probably the newest staunchest supporters of the OPM industry in the Philippines: Puregold President Vincent Co and Bea Alonzo,” he captioned the post. 

Social media user @rhneditss posted on X a photo of Bea and Vincent watching the OPM Con 2025 concert at the suite section. 

"Nag-hard launch ba naman si Mr. President ng Puregold sa OPM Con. Bea Alonzo, sobrang haba ng buhok mo bakla," the user captioned the post. 

Social media users also reshared some photos and videos of Bea and Vincent at the event, wherein they took a photo with G22, Rico Blanco and SB19.

Romance rumors between the two began after Vincent posted a photo from a vacation in Andalucía, Spain, with an unidentified woman on his private Instagram account.

Bea later posted an Instagram Story showing herself in the same Spanish location, wearing an outfit identical to the one seen in Vincent’s post.

They were then seen in different events since then. 

RELATED: Vincent Co spotted backing Bea Alonzo’s biz as dating rumors swirl

BEA ALONZO

PUREGOLD

VINCENT CO
