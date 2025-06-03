Bea Alonzo, rumored billionaire boyfriend Vincent Co spotted anew at party with Heart Evangelista, Chiz

Bea Alonzo, Vincent Co, Chiz Escudero, and Heart Evangelista with their friends

MANILA, Philippines — Rumored couple Bea Alonzo and Vincent Co were spotted together in a birthday party.

Bea and Vincent, together with Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero, attended the birthday party of Star Magic handler Nina Ferrer.

Vincent was seen hugging Bea in the reshared Instagram Story by Heart.

Recently, Bea attended Puregold's Aling Puring Convention in World Trade Center, Pasay City amid a rumored relationship with the Puregold Price Club Inc. president.

Romance rumors between the two came after Vincent posted a photo from a vacation in Andalucia, Spain with an unidentified woman in his private Instagram account.

Bea then posted on her Instagram Story a photo of herself in the same Spanish location, wearing an identical outfit seen in Vincent's post.

