Vincent Co spotted backing Bea Alonzoâ€™s biz as dating rumors swirl

Vincent Co spotted backing Bea Alonzo’s biz as dating rumors swirl

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 13, 2025 | 1:55pm
Bea Alonzo and Vincent Co
MANILA, Philippines — Puregold President Vincent Co showed support for his rumored girlfriend Bea Alonzo by visiting her business.

Vincent and Bea were spotted at the actress’ store, Bash Manila.

Photos of the two began circulating on social media, showing them close to each other.

Recently, Bea was also seen attending an event with Vincent, along with his mother and sister.

The rumored couple was also spotted together at a birthday party.

Bea and Vincent, along with Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero, attended the birthday celebration of Star Magic handler Nina Ferrer.

Vincent was seen hugging Bea in an Instagram Story reshared by Heart.

Romance rumors between the two began after Vincent posted a photo from a vacation in Andalucía, Spain, with an unidentified woman on his private Instagram account.

Bea later posted an Instagram Story showing herself in the same Spanish location, wearing an outfit identical to the one seen in Vincent’s post.

