^

Entertainment

Chooses to be single: Maris Racal admits regrets about past relationship

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 7, 2025 | 3:46pm
Chooses to be single: Maris Racal admits regrets about past relationship
Maris Racal gets candid and sheds tears at the latter part of her interview with broadcast journalist Karen Davila, who asked her about her regrets in past relationships.
Screengrab via Karen Davila YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maris Racal admitted that she had regrets in her past relationship and that she is choosing to remain single for now to give herself time to grow as a person.

In her interview with Karen Davila, Maris said she is not yet ready for a new relationship.

“I feel like I need to give myself some space to grow and to really process everything. I don’t know, but that’s what I’m saying now, but I don’t know about tomorrow,” she said.

Maris was previously in a relationship with Rico Blanco. She confirmed their breakup in June 2024.

Months after, she and her perennial screen partner Anthony Jennings were the talk of the town after the actor’s ex-girlfriend, Jamella “Jam” Villanueva, claimed cheating allegations between the two co-actors. 

Looking back at her regrets, Maris said she chooses to move forward and learn from them. 

“They may be painful for me, but nilalagay ko na lang siya sa moral compass ko so that wherever I go, I know what to do,” Maris said. 

Maris admitted that there came a point in her life that she wanted to give up on her entertainment career.

"I really wanted to give up because I was asking myself, ‘What are all these for? Was it worth it? Is this worth my peace?’ But they lasted for only two hours, because you don’t really have a choice but to conquer these challenges,” she said.

“I love my dreams, I love my job. Everything about this, I will do anything to make my dreams come true. This is why I’m thankful to all my supporters, to all the production houses that gave me a job, to my directors, and my colleagues,” she added.

RELATED: ‘I'm so embarrassed’: Maris Racal speaks up after alleged Anthony Jennings cheating issue

KAREN DAVILA

MARIS RACAL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Anjo Yllana broke off Sheryl Cruz engagement fearing FPJ

Anjo Yllana broke off Sheryl Cruz engagement fearing FPJ

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Host-comedian Anjo Yllana revealed more details about why he broke off his engagement to former partner and fellow actor Sheryl...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippine bet Charyzah Barbara Esparrago &lsquo;happy&rsquo; with Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2025 1st runner-up finish

Philippine bet Charyzah Barbara Esparrago ‘happy’ with Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2025 1st runner-up finish

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
Philippine bet Charyzah Barbara Esparrago was content with her first runner-up finish at the just-concluded Miss Supermodel...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Brent and Mika turned fears and &lsquo;mistakes&rsquo; into &lsquo;PBB&rsquo; victory

How Brent and Mika turned fears and ‘mistakes’ into ‘PBB’ victory

By Patricia Dela Roca | 16 hours ago
Shortly after being named the Big Winners of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” over the weekend, netizens...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez speaks her truth on love and marriage

Ruffa Gutierrez speaks her truth on love and marriage

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
After 21 years, Ruffa Gutierrez returns to GMA Network to star in the TV series “Beauty Empire” alongside Barbie...
Entertainment
fbtw
WillCa, DusBi, MikBrent, ShuRalph, the &rsquo;ships&rsquo; that sailed in &lsquo;PBB Celebrity Collab&rsquo;&nbsp;

WillCa, DusBi, MikBrent, ShuRalph, the ’ships’ that sailed in ‘PBB Celebrity Collab’ 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
These pairings undeniably made some hearts aflutter, and inevitably, drew in fandoms and “delulu” thoughts among...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
My Chemical Romance to stage summer 2026 concert in Manila

My Chemical Romance to stage summer 2026 concert in Manila

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
International rock band My Chemical Romance will return to the Philippines to perform their greatest hits.
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Manay Lolit was like a second mother

Why Manay Lolit was like a second mother

By Pat-P Daza | 16 hours ago
I met Lolit Solis more than 40 years ago when my mom was then editor-in-chief of People magazine.
Entertainment
fbtw
Manny Pacquiao picks friend Mark Wahlberg to tell his story in a biopic

Manny Pacquiao picks friend Mark Wahlberg to tell his story in a biopic

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
If boxing legend Manny Pacquiao ever decides to do another biopic, he says he would entrust its production to his good friend,...
Entertainment
fbtw
EXO&rsquo;s Chen, Lyn, K.Will, Korean drama OST singers to serenade Filipinos

EXO’s Chen, Lyn, K.Will, Korean drama OST singers to serenade Filipinos

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
The singers behind iconic OSTs of Korean dramas “My Love From The Star,” “Secret Garden,” and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with