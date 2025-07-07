Chooses to be single: Maris Racal admits regrets about past relationship

Maris Racal gets candid and sheds tears at the latter part of her interview with broadcast journalist Karen Davila, who asked her about her regrets in past relationships.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maris Racal admitted that she had regrets in her past relationship and that she is choosing to remain single for now to give herself time to grow as a person.

In her interview with Karen Davila, Maris said she is not yet ready for a new relationship.

“I feel like I need to give myself some space to grow and to really process everything. I don’t know, but that’s what I’m saying now, but I don’t know about tomorrow,” she said.

Maris was previously in a relationship with Rico Blanco. She confirmed their breakup in June 2024.

Months after, she and her perennial screen partner Anthony Jennings were the talk of the town after the actor’s ex-girlfriend, Jamella “Jam” Villanueva, claimed cheating allegations between the two co-actors.

Looking back at her regrets, Maris said she chooses to move forward and learn from them.

“They may be painful for me, but nilalagay ko na lang siya sa moral compass ko so that wherever I go, I know what to do,” Maris said.

Maris admitted that there came a point in her life that she wanted to give up on her entertainment career.

"I really wanted to give up because I was asking myself, ‘What are all these for? Was it worth it? Is this worth my peace?’ But they lasted for only two hours, because you don’t really have a choice but to conquer these challenges,” she said.

“I love my dreams, I love my job. Everything about this, I will do anything to make my dreams come true. This is why I’m thankful to all my supporters, to all the production houses that gave me a job, to my directors, and my colleagues,” she added.

