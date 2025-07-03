Maris Racal, Maymay Entrata star in Ehrran Montoya's new bridal show

MANILA, Philippines — Fast-rising fashion designer Ehrran Montoya unveiled his latest bridal collection "Secrets of Awakening," which he described as "a divine calling expressed through the language of fabric, silhouette, and sacred beauty."

Montoya revealed the collection during an "Inspired Beginnings" event last June 29 in a Pasay hotel, reflecting on his launch the following day in a Facebook post.

"It is born from my spiritual journey, a path guided by grace, revelation, and unwavering faith in God's purpose for me. Each piece in this collection is a declaration of the light I've received, a symbol of awakening not only for myself but for every soul ready to bloom," the designer explained.

"These designs are my prayer, my testimony, and my offering — an expression of what God has sent me to do: to bring beauty, light, and hope into the world through the gift He entrusted to me. This is more than fashion — it is my way of sharing God's light with others."

As each piece whispers of rebirth, inner truth, and the quiet power of becoming, Montoya enlisted celebrity friends as his muses to personify his "Immaculate Bride," "Unapologetic Bride," and "Rebirth Bride."

"Every gown, every silhouette, was built from the essence of each woman and in doing so, they've become mirrors for future brides. These aren't costumes or trends. They are sacred expressions of identity, transformation, and divine femininity in all its evolving forms," shared Montoya.

The designer chose actress Cristine Reyes as the opening muse, the Immaculate Bride, because of her strength and established presence in the local entertainment industry, adding that she delivered on the immediate impact he wanted.

Montoya acknowledged Reyes did not have the standard height of a typical runway model so he designed a silhouette that elongated the actress' frame.

These involved a round halter neckline with peek-a-boo mesh to subtly suggest sensuality, a structured bodice, and a voluminous skirt that cascaded like light.

A halo and crown elevated Reyes further, matching the divine veil. Linear embellishments created a sunburst effect, symbolizing light radiating from within.

"The Immaculate Bride [is] classic, powerful, and timeless. Her look reminds future brides that divinity isn't in perfection, it's in presence," mused Montoya.

Kapamilya actress-singer Maymay Entrata is no stranger to the designer having worn a Montoya creation for the video of "Nasaan Ang Hiling," the Filipino version of Disney's "Snow White" track "Waiting on a Wish."

Entrata was connected to Montoya's brand through stylist Rain Dagala, making the inclusion of the actress-singer as a Montoya bridal muse even more natural. Even Montoya was eager to work with Entrata at last.

Montoya designed Entratra's gown to have an unconventional silhouette: a layered puff skirt and a heavily embellished bustier, and at its center a three-dimensional sacred heart symbolized spiritual power, echoed by radiant lines on her headpiece.

The designer envisioned Entrata as the "fierce and otherworldly" Unapologetic Bride, a look for brides "who don't want to simply wear a gown, they want to wear themselves, boldly and without compromise."

The "Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7" winner expressed her gratitude in a social media post: "Honored to embody every bride’s dream on stage. Thank you Ehrran for having me be part of your magical vision. It was a dream po to wear your masterpiece and walk with grace, beauty, and power."

Montoya had selected another actress-singer Maris Racal to take part in his show, having mused for him at the ABS-CBN Ball, before recent events in her personal life unfolded.

"I felt her story needed light, this was a moment of emergence after a fall... and I felt an emotional connection to her evolution," said Montoya.

The designer described Racal's silhouette as minimalist yet grand, her clean structured dress inspired by an Auderey Hepburn-like classic look and a Princess Diana-style veil from the late 1980s.

"Rose petal fabric manipulations were symbolic of the Sorrowful Mystery, and a front cage-like boning represented being confined by pain yet still choosing to bloom," Montoya shared. "She is the Rebirth Bride, speaking to women who are finding grace after grief."

Like Entrata, Racal gushed about her inclusion in the bridal show on social media: "Naging bride ako for a night! Thank you Ehrran Montoya!"

RELATED: Filipino clothing company teams up with DOST-PTRI to turn fabric scraps to yarn