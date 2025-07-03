Xyriel Manabat â€˜happyâ€™ with â€˜PBB Celebrity Collabâ€™ Big 4

Xyriel Manabat ‘happy’ with ‘PBB Celebrity Collab’ Big 4

MANILA, Philippines — Former “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” housemate Xyriel Manabat considers all remaining housemates as potential big winners.

Xyriel indulged the press for an ambush interview right after the press conference for ABS-CBN’s adaptation of the hit Korean drama of the same name “It’s Okay Not To Be Okay.”

“Kasi kahit ano namang mangyari, kahit bali-baligtarin, lahat po ng nandoon, rooting kami for everyone. Either way, kung anuman ang magiging kalabasan, talagang we’re gonna root for them. Susuportahan po namin sila. Kung anuman ang mangyayari,” Xyriel told reporters.

The latest celebrity collab edition is down to the last four pairs of housemates vying for the big win: RaWi (Ralph de Leon and Will Ashley), Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca (BreKa), AZVer (AZ Martinez and River Joseph), and CharEs (Charlie Fleming and Esnyr).

“At saka, parang ang hirap po sila hindi ma-appreciate dahil lahat po sila Big 4, Big Winner material,” Xyriel added.

Xyriel is part of the cast of the Filipino adaptation that pairs Anne Curtis and Joshua Garcia for the first time. The show is Anne’s comeback on TV, with Carlo Aquino playing a major character in the show.

It will first stream on Netflix Philippines on July 18 before it is available for viewing on iWant on July 19 and airing on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV and TV5 on July 21.

