Anne Curtis claps back at netizen questioning her hosting award

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-host Anne Curtis clapped back at a social media user who questioned her hosting award at the 53rd Box Office Entertainment Awards.

"It's Showtime" congratulated Anne for winning the Female Host award on its Facebook page.

"NANALO PA NGA ANG ATE MO!! AWARD! Congratsss, Anne!"

A Facebook user, however, questioned Anne's win.

"Filipino awards are weird. The one who always absent got an award. It just lead to interpretation that Philippines show or contest are cooking show."

Anne replied to the comment.

"FYI THIS WAS BASED ON LAST YEAR! When I was in my different hair girl era. Not this year, " she said.

Anne posted on X that she is not expecting to be nominated at next year's award because of her limited appearance this year on the popular noontime show.

"GIGIL NILA AKO E. Hayaan n'yo, makakaasa kayo wala akong hosting award next year because I was absent for half of this year acting for two different projects. One that I have yet to finish. Happy? Right @itsShowtimeNa," Anne tweeted with the repost.

Anne was busy working on her reunion project with "BuyBust" director Erik Matti and shooting her Korean drama adaptation "It's Okay Not To Be Okay," with Joshua Garcia and Carlo Aquino.

The latter will premiere first on Netflix Philippines on July 19, followed by iWantTV on July 19, and Kapamilya Channel and TV5 on July 21.

GIGIL NILA AKO E. Hayaan nyo, makakaasa kayo wala akong hosting award next year because I was absent for half of this year acting for 2 different projects. 1 that I have yet to finish. Happy? Right @itsShowtimeNa https://t.co/QpwxtiEP5V — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) July 1, 2025

RELATED: Anne Curtis meets Song Hye Kyo in Seoul