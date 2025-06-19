Emilio Daez reveals his Big 4 and Final Duo pick from ‘PBB’

BORACAY, Philippines — If Emilio Daez had stayed longer inside the “Pinoy Big Brother” house, he already knows who he would have chosen as his final duo: Will Ashley.

“Siguro si Will. Si Will talaga ang pipiliin kong final duo ko. Siyempre hindi ko siya naka-duo. Si Will ang one of the people that I got close to sa bahay and I’m really rooting for him,” Emilio told Philstar.com and select media during a food crawl event hosted by Grab.

The former investment banker and younger brother of actor Mikael Daez said he grew close to Will during their time in the house, even if they weren’t paired as official housemates.

PBB bonds. Emilio shared that he had prior connections with a few housemates before entering the house.

He had worked with River Joseph in "Pamilya Sagrado" and will also star in the upcoming iWantTV drama "Love at First Spike."

Ralph de Leon, another housemate, was his classmate at Ateneo de Manila University.

“Everyone else, siyempre naririnig ko ‘yung pangalan nila but I never got to meet them personally. Super blessed that I was able to live with them, got to know all of them, and I’ll say na lahat sila mga kapatid ko ngayon,” he said.

From jokes to genuine picks. True to his familiar playful nature, Emilio first joked that his Big 4 would include himself, his duo Michael Sager, and BINI members Jhoanna and Stacey.

He and Michael were evicted in late April, during the time the famous BINI girls appeared as houseguests.

Turning serious, Emilio shared who he’s genuinely rooting for as the show nears its finale.

“Si Ralph-Will, of course. Kasundo ko ‘yun. Sobrang lakas ng duo. If I can add more, River, AZ, Esnyr, Ate Klang, Mika and Charlie,” he said.

What’s next for Emilio?

Emilio and Michael, along with other evicted houseguests, are set to return to the “PBB” house in its final two weeks to challenge the remaining duos.

Meanwhile, Emilio continues to grow his presence in showbiz while promoting Love at First Spike and participating in Grab’s Dine Out campaign, which allows users to explore Boracay’s culinary scene with up to 20% discounts—now also available in Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao.

