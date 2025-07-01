Cristine Reyes dating ex-National Youth Council chairman â€” Ogie Diaz

^

Cristine Reyes dating ex-National Youth Council chairman — Ogie Diaz

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 1, 2025 | 8:47am
Cristine Reyes
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Cristine Reyes was spotted with former National Youth Commission (NYC) Gio Tingson, sparking romance rumors between the two. 

According to veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz, Cristine has moved on from her relationship with Marco Gumabao which is why she started seeing Gio.

Ogie shared that Gio was one of Sen. Bam Aquino's strategists during the recent 2025 elections, whereas Cristine supported the re-elected Imee Marcos.

"Lagi raw sila nagkikita... feeling ko naka-move on na si Cristine," Ogie said, adding that Marco may be happy with the situation as both would moved on from their two-year relationship.

Though Cristine and Marco haven't officially confirmed their breakup, separation rumors between the two began when they unfollowed each other on Instagram last April. 

Some photos of Marco on Cristine's Instagram account are now deleted. On Marco's account, however, Cristine's photos are still in it. 

As for Marco, Ogie shared that he was spotted with fellow actress Barbie Imperial in Makati, but clarified the two are close family members and Barbie is still linked to Richard Gutierrez. — Video from the Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates YouTube channel 

