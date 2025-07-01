New movie, new love? Barbie Forteza, Jameson Blake spotted holding hands in Clark

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Barbie Forteza and Kapamilya actor Jameson Blake went viral after photos of them together circulated online.

The two actors participated in the Cabalen Half Marathon in Pampanga's Clark Parade Grounds last June 29.

In one photo posted on social media, Barbie and Jameson were seen holding hands which fueled romance rumors between the two.

"Barbie at Jameson holding hands sa isang fun run? Sila na ba?” captioned one uploader on Facebook.

Other social media users had mixed reactions regarding the viral post.

"Go Barbie go find your perfect match, you deserve it!" one Facebook user commented.

"Hindi totoo 'yan David pa rin ako, BarDa lang sapat na," commented another, referring to the BarDa love team of Barbie with fellow Kapuso actor David Licauco.

This is not the first time Barbie and Jameson participated in a race together as both were seen running in Pasay's "Lights Camera Run" last May.

Barbie and Jameson are set to appear together in the upcoming Netflix movie "Kontrabida Academy" with Eugene Domingo, Michael De Mesa, Ysabel Ortega, Xyriel Manabat and Carmina Villaroel.

