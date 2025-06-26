^

Sofia Andres reveals why she unfollowed boyfriend Daniel Miranda

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 5:08pm
Sofia Andres reveals why she unfollowed boyfriend Daniel Miranda
Celebrity couple Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda
MANILA, Philippines — Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda shared how their recent unfollow saga on social media happened. 

The couple guested in Melai Cantiveros’ online show “Kuan on One,” a show where Melai interviews her fellow Bisaya celebrities. 

Daniel, who hails from a prominent Cebu family, sat down with Sofia to talk about their love story and how they are raising their daughter Zoe. 

Sofia and Daniel had Zoe when they were 19 and 21, and when Sofia was at the peak of her showbiz career. 

Melai noted how the couple, now in their mid-20s, matured into their roles as first-time parents to their five-year-old daughter. 

The subject of unfollowing was opened up while they talked about maturity. 

“When I lose my temper, I block him. Unfollow,” Sofia revealed. 

“I think in that way, I have to mature enough. When it’s our problem, it doesn’t have to affect social media. Because ang mga netizens, they’re updated on who unfollows whom,” Sofia said in a mixture of Tagalog, English and Bisaya. 

Daniel, speaking in the same manner, quickly interjected. 

“Taymsa, taymsa (Wait). It wasn’t just an unfollow. Gi block ko (I was blocked). So, wa koy option (I didn’t have an option),” Daniel said. 

The handsome Cebuano added what he had learned about it and how he had advised Sofia about what they post on social media. 

“I mean, of course, naa mi (we have) understandings pero at the end of the day, ako siya gi na ingnan, ayaw na i-post (I tell her not to post). Mas nindot nga silent ra bitaw (It’s better not to post or share on social media). Ayaw na sigig istorya, cryptic posts. It’s nothing. Atua ni problema. Kami ra jud solve ani (It’s our problem and we should resolve it between us),” Daniel said  

The couple revealed that it has happened in the past that Sofia had unfollowed him whenever she got mad. 

Daniel and Sofia agreed that they had become more mature especially after becoming a family of three. They have learned to think of deciding not just for themselves, but their priority has to be their daughter whenever they make important life decisions. 

