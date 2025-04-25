Sofia Andres, Daniel Miranda unfollow each other on Instagram; Sofia shares cryptic posts

MANILA, Philippines — Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that celebrity couple Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda unfollowed each other on Instagram.

A quick check proved that Sofia and Daniel, who have a daughter named Zoe, are not following each other anymore, fueling separation rumors.

In her Instagram account, Sofia posted a cryptic post about souls who are not meant to stay.

"Only to realize some souls aren’t meant to stay— they pass through like seasons, loud with storms, soft with sun. And still… with all the love in me, I opened the door wide and watched the wind carry you gently away…" Sofia wrote.

In another post, Sofia shared photos of flowers.

“Strange, isn’t it? How you can weather every storm, bleed through every fight, only to be left in the silence after. Hard to tell when echoes don’t answer back,” she wrote.

Daniel, meanwhile, posted on his Instagram account that he is currently on a vacation.

It can be recalled that Sofia and Daniel went public with their relationship in 2018.

They revealed that they have a daughter in June 2020.

