^

Entertainment

Sofia Andres, Daniel Miranda unfollow each other on Instagram; Sofia shares cryptic posts

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 25, 2025 | 12:40pm
Sofia Andres, Daniel Miranda unfollow each other on Instagram; Sofia shares cryptic posts
Daniel, Sofia at Zoe
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that celebrity couple Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda unfollowed each other on Instagram. 

A quick check proved that Sofia and Daniel, who have a daughter named Zoe, are not following each other anymore, fueling separation rumors. 

In her Instagram account, Sofia posted a cryptic post about souls who are not meant to stay. 

"Only to realize some souls aren’t meant to stay— they pass through like seasons, loud with storms, soft with sun. And still… with all the love in me, I opened the door wide and watched the wind carry you gently away…" Sofia wrote. 

In another post, Sofia shared photos of flowers. 

“Strange, isn’t it? How you can weather every storm, bleed through every fight, only to be left in the silence after. Hard to tell when echoes don’t answer back,” she wrote. 

Daniel, meanwhile, posted on his Instagram account that he is currently on a vacation. 

It can be recalled that Sofia and Daniel went public with their relationship in 2018. 

They revealed that they have a daughter in June 2020. 

RELATED'I love it!': Sofia Andres reveals new business venture

DANIEL MIRANDA

SOFIA ANDRES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;NORAtives&rsquo; galore: Ate Guy through the eyes of her &lsquo;precious ones&rsquo;

‘NORAtives’ galore: Ate Guy through the eyes of her ‘precious ones’

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 1 day ago
Nora “Ate Guy” Aunor and my Mom (Inday Badiday) were besties/partners in crime.
Entertainment
fbtw
Alynna Velasquez recalls final moments with boyfriend Hajji Alejandro

Alynna Velasquez recalls final moments with boyfriend Hajji Alejandro

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Alynna Velasquez, Hajji Alejandro's long-time girlfriend, revealed that she cannot visit the wake of the Original Pilipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
Know the icon: Why is Hajji Alejandro called 'Kilabot ng mga Kolehiyala'?

Know the icon: Why is Hajji Alejandro called 'Kilabot ng mga Kolehiyala'?

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Angelito Toledo "Hajji" Alejandro earned the moniker "Kilabot ng Mga...
Entertainment
fbtw
David Licauco on missing onscreen partner Barbie Forteza

David Licauco on missing onscreen partner Barbie Forteza

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
David Licauco stepped into unfamiliar territory in his latest film, “Samahan ng mga Makasalanan,” not just because...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sam Concepcion makes Kapuso debut with &lsquo;Beauty Empire&rsquo;

Sam Concepcion makes Kapuso debut with ‘Beauty Empire’

By Carlo Orosa | 14 hours ago
In a move that marks an exciting new chapter in his career, Sam Concepcion is set to make his debut on GMA Network through...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How &lsquo;Ang Mutya ng Section E&rsquo; changed Rabin Angeles&rsquo; life

How ‘Ang Mutya ng Section E’ changed Rabin Angeles’ life

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
From red-haired Yuri Hanamitchi in “Ang Mutya ng Section E,” rising star Rabin Angeles sported black hair when...
Entertainment
fbtw
Isabella celebrates her life in songs

Isabella celebrates her life in songs

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
“Well, Lord willing, I go back to the studio after this show, as I have a wonderful bunch of projects in development...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carly Rae Jepsen, Lena Dunham team up for '10 Things I Hate About You' musical

Carly Rae Jepsen, Lena Dunham team up for '10 Things I Hate About You' musical

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen and actress Lena Dunham are part of a team attempting to make a "10 Things I Hate...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lav Diaz, Gael Garcia Bernal's 'Magellan' film getting Cannes premiere

Lav Diaz, Gael Garcia Bernal's 'Magellan' film getting Cannes premiere

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Decorated filmmaker Lav Diaz is returning to the Cannes Film Festival with his newest movie "Magellan," starring Gael...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with