Maria Pizarro Harper, Filipino mom of Spurs No. 2 pick Dylan Harper, trends after 2025 NBA Draft

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 12:29pm
Dylan Harper with his mom Maria and brother Ron after getting drafted by the San Antonio Spurs
MANILA, Philippines — Filipina Maria Pizarro Harper is going viral after her son Dylan Harper was selected as the No. 2 draft pick by the San Antonio Spurs.

Dylan, who played for Rutgers University, was the second pick of the 2024 NBA draft after the Dallas Mavericks chose Duke University's Cooper Flagg as the first overall pick.

The mother-and-son duo spoke to ESPN after Dylan's selection by the Spurs, whose two previous top picks Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle both ended up with Rookie of the Year plums.

"His flat-out love for the game, his determination, hard work and humility, day in and day out," Maria said.

That brief exposure on television immediately went viral on social media as basketball fans began drawing attention to the former basketball player.

Maria hails from Bataan and used to play college basketball for the University of New New Orleans. Her father represented the Philippines in the 1968 Mexico Olympics in jai alai.

Dylan is Maria's son with ex-husband and five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. Maria and Ron are also parents to Ron Jr., also a Rutgers alum, who went undrafted in 2022 but is currently signed to the Detroit Pistons on a two-way contract.

