Ruffa Gutierrez happy to see daughters, ex Yilmaz Bektas reunited

Yilmaz Bektas with his daughters Lorin and Venice as seen in the Instagram post of ex Ruffa Gutierrez on June 11, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez is glad to see her ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas reunited with their daughters Lorin and Venice.

Ruffa posted on her Facebook account a photo of Yilmaz with Lorin, Venice, and the Turkish businessman's daughter from a different relationship Ilknaz.

"This makes me happy," Ruffa said in the post's caption, noting the four were spending quality time in beautiful Bodrum, Türkiye.

Ruffa announced earlier this month that Lorin and Venice would be reuniting with Yilmaz, whom she separated from in 2007 and had their marriage annuled five years later.

"Sending Lorin off to Istanbul to reunite with her Baba (Dad) and the Bektas family, while Venice joins them from the U.S. for their epic Turkiye summer holiday!" Ruffa said on Instagram at the time.

The last time Yilmaz saw his daughters was in 2022 after 15 years, a reunion also documented by Ruffa on social media.

RELATED: Ruffa Gutierrez's daughters Lorin, Venice reunited with Yilmaz Bektas anew