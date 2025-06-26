^

Health And Family

Ruffa Gutierrez happy to see daughters, ex Yilmaz Bektas reunited

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 11:45am
Ruffa Gutierrez happy to see daughters, ex Yilmaz Bektas reunited
Yilmaz Bektas with his daughters Lorin and Venice as seen in the Instagram post of ex Ruffa Gutierrez on June 11, 2025.
Ruffa Gutierrez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez is glad to see her ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas reunited with their daughters Lorin and Venice.

Ruffa posted on her Facebook account a photo of Yilmaz with Lorin, Venice, and the Turkish businessman's daughter from a different relationship Ilknaz. 

"This makes me happy," Ruffa said in the post's caption, noting the four were spending quality time in beautiful Bodrum, Türkiye.

Ruffa announced earlier this month that Lorin and Venice would be reuniting with Yilmaz, whom she separated from in 2007 and had their marriage annuled five years later.

"Sending Lorin off to Istanbul to reunite with her Baba (Dad) and the Bektas family, while Venice joins them from the U.S. for their epic Turkiye summer holiday!" Ruffa said on Instagram at the time. 

The last time Yilmaz saw his daughters was in 2022 after 15 years, a reunion also documented by Ruffa on social media. 

RELATEDRuffa Gutierrez's daughters Lorin, Venice reunited with Yilmaz Bektas anew

RUFFA GUTIERREZ

YILMAZ BEKTAS
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with