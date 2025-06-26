Vina Morales denies Jake Ejercito romance rumors

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Vina Morales put to rest the gossip that she and actor Jake Ejercito have strung up a romantic relationship.

Such rumors began last May when Vina and Jake were invited by Sulu (1st District) Congressman Samier Tan, a friend of the two actors, to Jolo.

At the time, Vina posted on Instagram her and Jake's arrival in Sulu where they took part in Samier's motocade.

Vina laughed off the rumors, telling Pep.ph she and Jake are merely friends and that she did not address the rumors beforehand at the risk of them just blowing up.

"He is a good friend and we worked together when we were in Sulu and just one post ng vlogger na magkasama kami campaigning, they assumed we are dating," Vina said. "There's no truth to that post."

Vina will next be seen in the GMA show "Cruz vs. Cruz," her first series since "Marry Me, Marry You" concluded in 2022, alongside Gladys Reyes.

