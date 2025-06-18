^

'Lilo & Stitch' actor David Hekili Kenui Bell passes away

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 18, 2025 | 10:44am
David Hekili Kenui Bell
MANILA, Philippines — David Hekili Kenui Bell, a Hawaiian actor who made his film debut in the live-action adaptation of Disney's "Lilo & Stitch," has died. He was 46.

Bell's sister Jalene Kanani announced the untimely passing of her younger brother on her Facebook account.

"I've been waiting for the words and mindset to properly express the joy of a human, and Prince of a Man he was, but fate pushed my hand this morning by a pre-scheduled Father's Day newsletter honoring the men in our lives," she said. 

Jalene revealed that she and David did not grow up together and only met the day she graduated from high school.

"It was the most amazing surprise which I had been asking for for years, that our mom's made happen for us, and that gift has lasted a lifetime," she said, credited David with "all the unconditional love" she needed.

The live-action adaptation of "Lilo & Stitch" was David's first foray into feature films, having previously starred in episodes of the"Hawaii Five-o" and "Magnum P.I." reboot shows.

Before that, David worked as an assistant airport superintendent at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport.

In the movie he portrays the "Big Hawaiian Dude" who drops his dessert after seeing Zach Galifianakis' Jumba and Billy Magnussen's Pleakley open a portal.

According to Jalene, David took the family to see the film on its opening night in Kapolei, "We talked about and were so energized by the fans dressed in L&S gear head to toe, t-shirts, onesies, hats, mask, and the merch galore flying off the shelf as we stood in line for pop-corn."

Jalene finished her post advising the public to treasure every moment with loved ones.  

"Our last time together after returning home from the movie was just sitting on my living room couch talking story about life, having a seltzer, and doing a little genealogy. Blessed by this and all the big and small moments, I will keep our memories alive," she ended.

